Former Pitt football quarterback Phil Jurkovec making move to tight end

When reports came out that Pitt football decided to bench redshirt senior quarterback Phil Jurkovec, it appeared that the former Pitt signal callers’ career was over.

But Jurkovec isn’t ready to let his football career end just yet. Jurkovec is reportedly switching from quarterback to tight end, according to the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette.

Jurkovec reportedly took reps at tight end this week in practice. Standing at 6 feet 5 inches and 245 pounds, Jurkovec has the size to make it as a tight end. But his lack of experience at the position may make it difficult for him to excel this late in the season.

The redshirt senior will also have to compete with Pitt’s already crowded tight end room. Junior Gavin Bartholomew is currently the undisputed starter, posting 258 yards and one touchdown on the season. Jurkovec will also compete with redshirt seniors Karter Johnson and Malcolm Epps, along with redshirt sophomore Jake Renda for reps.

It is unclear whether Jurkovec will actually take the field in a game at his new position. The Panthers take on No. 25 Louisville on Oct. 14 at Acrisure Stadium, giving fans a potential chance to see the old quarterback run routes at his new position.