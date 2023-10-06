Police Blotter: Sept. 26 – Oct. 3

Tuesday, September 26

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Wednesday, September 27

Pitt police reported an institutional vandalism at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Thursday, September 28

Pitt police reported a theft of a backpack at the Petersen Events Center. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal mischief on the 200 block of Ophelia Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle on the 2500 block of Wadsworth Street.

Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery at Bouquet Gardens Building J.

Friday, September 29

Pitt police reported an institutional vandalism at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, September 30

Pitt police assisted City police with an altercation at Fifth Avenue and Ruskin Avenue.

Sunday, October 1

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible sex offense at Dawson Street and the Boulevard of the Allies.

Pitt police issued a citation for purchase, consumption, possession or transportation of liquor or malt beverages at Brackenridge Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible sex offense on Dawson Street.

Monday, October 2

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, October 3

Pitt police issued a citation for an individual carrying an open container on Fern Street.

Pitt police issued two citations to an individual for retail theft and defiant trespassing at Forbes Street Market.

Pitt police filed a harassment report at the Public Safety Building.

Pitt police issued a citation for an individual carrying an open container on Zara Street.