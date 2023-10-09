‘Silly’ and ‘Upsetting’: Chicken restaurants take over Forbes and Fifth

Oakland is now a hotbed for chicken restaurants. However, some students do not appreciate the newfound influx of chicken chains and think it’s excessive.

“I’m all for variety, but having four-plus chicken restaurants in less than a half-mile radius is kind of insane,” Jackie Honkus, a senior marketing major and president of EAT@Pitt said.

Texas chicken chain Layne’s Chicken Fingers celebrated its grand opening on Sept. 1, and national chain Raising Cane’s is slated to open on Oct. 10. Regional Vice President Jen Szewc told KDKA that Cane’s expansion across Pennsylvania is successful so far.

“We’re so excited to expand across the Keystone State,” Szewc said. “Our first six Pennsylvania restaurants have been very warmly received by their local communities and now we’re looking forward to sharing our ONE LOVE with the people of Pittsburgh in October.”

Ben Sommer, a junior political science major, said it’s “silly” that there are so many chicken restaurants close to campus.

“There’s other meat besides chicken,” Sommer said. “It’s essentially the same concept at all of these restaurants.”

Raising Cane’s has a greater national presence, but contrary to popular belief, it opened two years after Layne’s Chicken Fingers. District manager for Layne’s Chicken Fingers Ahmer’e Blackman told the Tribune Review that Oakland is a good location for a restaurant.

“We wanted to be here for the students … and Oakland is also the perfect spot with so many things happening and all the hospitals right here,” Blackman said.

Honkus said it’s “upsetting” that chain restaurants are coming in and uprooting small businesses.

“There are still small businesses in Oakland, but nothing compared to how it used to be,” Honkus said. “When a business like Cane’s comes in an already oversaturated market, it harms small businesses.”

Sommer said his favorite chicken place nearby is CHiKN, but when choosing between Layne’s and Cane’s he is more likely to choose Canes.

“I would probably choose Cane’s,” Sommer said. “They have more of a national presence and I feel like giving it a try at least once.”

The announcements for the openings of the restaurants came on the same day, according to the Pittsburgh Business Times. Honkus thinks it’s “odd” that two restaurants that are so similar opened in such close proximity.

“The fact that we have two chicken tender restaurants that specialize in chicken, fries and Texas toast and both have rhyming names less than 500 feet from each other,” Honkus said. “It’s become a joke with my coworkers, especially since this time last year there were two unique businesses that were in those same spots.”

The Forbes Avenue location is the second Layne’s location outside of Texas. Erik Mansmann is a franchise operator for Layne’s, but is from Pittsburgh. Mansmaan told 1851 Franchise that he was “excited” about the brand’s expansion.

“To be able to have something as rich in history as Layne’s and to be the first franchisee outside of Texas is really exciting,” Mansmann said. “To be able to work with Henry and our team to take this and make it even larger in the way we plan to is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for us.”

Honkus has tried Layne’s and other Cane’s locations in the past, but prefers Layne’s. Her favorite chicken out of all the options close to campus is Chick-n Grille on Oakland Avenue.

“I liked the options at Laynes,” Honkus said. “They had spicy or regular and a bunch of sauces. It was good, but I prefer other chicken spots more. [Layne’s] was nothing too special.”

Sommer described the general offerings of restaurants in and around Oakland as “fast” and “cheap.”

“There is not really a comfortable ‘middle of the road’ option,” Sommer said. “You’re either getting fast food with tables or something fancy and overpriced. The fast food option really plagues Oakland.”

Honkus hopes that people remember to support small businesses despite the influx of chain restaurants.

“I hope people remember to support small businesses,” Honkus said. “We’re losing fantastic restaurants rapidly in Oakland, and the ones that are left won’t be able to survive without the students. It’s easy to pick the quickest and cheapest option, but try to remember to shop local.”