Meet the nominees running for Spirit of Pitt

Fifteen candidates are vying for the Spirit of Pitt award as part of this year’s Homecoming week festivities.

Two students who have demonstrated exceptional academic achievement and service to the Pitt community will win, each earning $1,500 in student resource funds from the Pitt Alumni Association. Online voting, open to all Pitt students, runs from Tuesday to Wednesday. The winners will be announced at the Homecoming football game against Louisville on Saturday.

Tyler Barnhardt

Barnhardt, a senior neuroscience and biology double major, is president of Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity and a member of the American Medical Student Association and Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society. He is also the “day of show” executive at Pitt Tonight.

Barnhardt said his diverse background in both filmmaking and STEM make him “a very good” candidate for the Spirit of Pitt award.

“Finding those communities that you can be part of that not only help you grow as a person but also help the Pitt community grow, like service and philanthropy, are really important ways to show the Spirit of Pitt,” Barnhardt said.

Nicole Chiu

Chiu, a third year student in the dietician nutritionist program, is a member of Rho Psi Eta, Spanish Club, and a student assistant for the sports nutrition department. She’s also in the Student Dietetic Association and teaches group yoga classes through Campus Recreation.

Even if she isn’t named the Spirit of Pitt, Chiu said the nomination is “a huge honor.”

“Because I’m involved in a wide range of things, I really have seen it all and can relate to students on a personal level no matter what they may be interested in. And through my involvement, I hope to inspire others in finding what they are interested in as well,” Chiu said.

Isabell Gessner

Gessner, a senior communication science and disorders major, founded Take Your Pop Off her first year, is an RA and a member of the ASL Club and Kappa Delta.

Originally from North Carolina, Gessner credits her involvement in on-campus organizations for helping her find her place at Pitt.

“I feel like I just bring spirit everywhere that I go and every organization that I’ve worked in, but for Spirit of Pitt, for me it means that I’m giving back everything that Pitt has given me, and what Pitt has given me is just an amazing community of people that I would have never had, had I not been here,” Gessner said.

Selam Gillett

Gillett, a senior psychology major, is a BRIDGES mentor and part of the Pre-Medical Organization for Minority Students and Pitt Pathfinders. She also works in the Office of Admissions and served as vice president of the Black Action Society during the 2022-23 school year.

To Gillett, the Spirit of Pitt is someone who “amplifies the voices of marginalized students on campus.”

“When I think about the Spirit of Pitt in the future as well, it’s somebody that continues to fulfill that mission. Not just getting the award and then stopping, but also actively living the mission of Pitt every day,” Gillett said.

Jolie Haertter

Haertter, a senior psychology and gender, sexuality and women’s studies double major, is a student ambassador for Blue and Gold Society and holds leadership positions in Phi Sigma Pi National Honor Fraternity, Panther Leadership Academy and Chronic Connection.

Haertter said their favorite memory at Pitt came on Lantern Night their first year when students placed candles in their windows to celebrate while social distancing.

“It was just very special because I felt included. I felt like, even though it was very hard, and even the environment was trying to divide the community just because of COVID…that couldn’t stop us from celebrating these traditions and who we are as a community,” Haertter said.

Carson Hawk

Hawk, a senior political science major, is co-president of Omicron Delta Kappa Honor Society and served as the allocation chair for last year’s Student Government Board.

Hawk, who grew up in Plum, said he feels that Pitt’s campus is home to him and called potentially winning the Spirit of Pitt award “a great culmination of four great years.”

“[Pitt’s campus and community is] something that I’m interested in growing because I think when you love an organization, you want to leave it better than you found it,” Hawk said. “You want to add to it. You want to make it something that can give to people after you. You want to kind of add value from when you got there.”

Jay Johnson

Johnson, a senior computer science major, is president of the Minority Association in Computing, a teacher with Girls Who Code and an ambassador for Blue and Gold Society.

To Johnson, the Spirit of Pitt is expressed through “how everyone individually…contributes to the community.”

“Whether that’s classes, networking in and outside of campus, through my clubs, through giving back to the community with the volunteering and urban gardens and the Community Engagement Center, in that way I really just look for how Pitt is involved in my everyday activities,” Johnson said.

Ankita Kalasabail

Kalasabail, a senior psychology and communications double major, is in her third year as an RA, a member of the Hindu Students Council and an ambassador for Blue and Gold Society and the Dietrich School of Arts and Sciences.

Kalasabail said planning and attending a garba her sophomore year that drew over 500 attendees was her favorite memory at Pitt.

“I was someone who didn’t know whether I really liked Pitt or was thinking about transferring, but over the past four years, I’ve been able to find my place, find my love for Pitt, and understand, like, why do I belong here and why it is such a great community to be a part of,” Kalasabail said.

Ann Kozak

Kozak, a fourth-year pharmacy student with plans to graduate in 2026, serves as co-director of Pitt Attacks Cancer Together and vice president of student impact for the Blue and Gold Society. She’s also president-elect of Lambda Kappa Sigma and an RxAmbassador, among other pharmacy-related roles on campus.

To Kozak, winning Spirit of Pitt would represent the countless connections she’s made at the University and how these people have pushed her to give back to the community.

“Since [my first year], I have made the best of friends and joined the best organizations possible,” Kozak said. “The people that I’ve met through Pitt are just so incredible.”

Isabel Lam

Lam is a senior political science and economics double major. She’s the president of the Pitt chapter of Period., a menstrual equity organization, as well as a member of the Asian Student Alliance, Chinese American Student Association, Pittsburgh Intercollegiate Snowboard Team and Kappa Kappa Gamma.

Lam fell in love with her Pitt experience early on, whether that be living in Sutherland Hall, or the variety of cultural clubs on campus that helped her gain a sense of belonging — a contrast to her hometown of Scranton.

“Growing up, I always felt like I was really out of place,” Lam said. “I want to help students feel safe and secure and like they belong in this community just like I did.”

Gabby Lombardi

Lombardi is a junior microbiology major who’s involved as a Pitt Pathfinder, coach for one of the club cheer teams and Sports Chair for Phi Sigma Rho. She’s also a member of the Blue and Gold Society, Pitt Dance Marathon and Student Survivors of Cancer.

Given her work with prospective, current and former students, Lombardi said her candidacy for Spirit of Pitt represents connections to the Pitt community across time.

“I feel like I have that unique past, present and future aspect all throughout my time here at Pitt,” Lombardi said.

Rachel Lukacz

Lukacz, a senior emergency medicine major, is a member of the Emergency Medicine Student Association, Pre-Physician Assistant Student Association, Global Medical Brigades and interns at the on-campus vaccine clinic. She’s also a RA.

Lukacz said college was a “very foreign thing” to her as a first generation student, but she fit into Pitt perfectly.

“Pitt is a place where people with absolutely no support system can grow and become exceptional students and people and do really great things,” Lukacz said. “Overall, the Spirit of Pitt award embodies opportunities for students who might not think that they have what it takes to be at such a prestigious university.”

Camryn Rogers

Rogers, a senior nursing major, is a Pitt Pathfinder, Nordenberg Leadership scholar, the Stewardship Chair for Pitt Dance Marathon and does research under Teresa Thomas in the School of Nursing.

Rogers said her passion for Pitt stems from the sense of community and connection between students. While her candidacy for Spirit of Pitt makes her “feel like kind of a big deal,” she said her experience tracks closely with that of the average student.

“I think that giving back to a community that has given me so much in terms of confidence, knowledge, lifelong friendships, it’s the way that I can know that the four years here that I had meant something, not just to me, but to the people around me,” Rogers said.

Courtney Sheridan

Sheridan, a senior computer science major, is the head drum major for the marching band as well as a member of Varsity Marching Band Council and Kappa Kappa Psi. She’s also a member of the Computer Science Club and the Blue and Gold Society.

Sheridan said the pandemic significantly shaped her Pitt experience, driving her to get involved and learn traditions from upper-class students in ways she wouldn’t have otherwise.

“Being in a position in COVID-19 to kind of just do academics, showed me that while that’s important…there’s so much more to being a Pitt student than just getting through your classes,” Sheridan said.

Gal Yovel

Yovel is a junior biological science major who’s president of Food Recovery Heroes and a member of the Blue and Gold Society.

Yovel concedes that campaigning for Spirit of Pitt lies outside of his comfort zone, but said he’s learned the meaning of Pitt pride over the years and that, by running for Spirit of Pitt, he’s showing that anyone can find it.

“I came in not thinking there was a such thing as Pitt pride, and I was really confused when I was on tours and heard it,” Yovel said. “It’s one of those things I thought I would never do.”