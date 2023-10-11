‘Pitt for life’: Roundup of 2023 homecoming events

Tyler Welsh and Jennifer Greevey said Pitt’s homecoming celebration goes far beyond showing school spirit as an undergraduate. They said homecoming is an important tradition because it represents the pride and passion of Pitt alumni and the power of the “Pitt network.”

“The Pitt Alumni Association continually reminds current students and all alumni that the University of Pittsburgh is not just four, five or six years,” Welsh, associate director of campus constituent relations, and Greevey, director of communications for alumni engagement, said. “It’s Pitt for life, and that means our alumni are part of the Pitt community forever and are encouraged to stay connected with one another, the Pitt Alumni Association, and the University, and to continually expand their Pitt network.”

Pitt’s 95th annual homecoming celebration will take place from Oct. 9-14 on Pitt’s main campus. To help the Pitt community prepare, The Pitt News has compiled a list of events tailored to alumni and students that celebrate homecoming and its history.

Many of this year’s homecoming events are sponsored by the Pitt Alumni Association (PAA), which is responsible for recruiting approximately 350,000 alumni around the world throughout the year to connect with the university through events such as homecoming. PAA starts promoting homecoming to alumni in June, and encourages and invites alumni from Pitt regional campuses to attend, according to Welsh and Greevy.

Welsh and Greevey said this year’s homecoming events are available to all members of the campus community, with everyone having access to events that interest them.

“This year’s homecoming events celebrate and honor our entire Pitt community by providing a wide variety of programming that is inclusive and diverse,” Welsh and Greevey said. “Alumni, students, faculty, and staff are all invited to attend all of the PAA’s signature event programming. From a Meet the Chancellor Q&A Reception to networking events in the schools and colleges to alumni receptions, family friendly opportunities and spirited tailgates, there is something enlightening or fun for everyone.”

The celebration of homecoming at Pitt has evolved over the years to include more student involvement. Olivia Lynch, associate director of youth alumni and student programs, said PAA made changes to homecoming week four years ago to “reimage” how the association interacted with students.

“In the past, the only programs that students were invited to attend were the fireworks and the game itself,” Lynch said. “The PAA worked with their two student organizations, [the] Blue & Gold Society and Pitt Alumni Student Network, to create a week of engagement opportunities which include events to spotlight Pitt traditions and spirit, student organizations that are making an impact on the Pitt Community, and revamping the Spirit of Pitt Program to align with the PAA values.”

Lynch said PAA also partners with the University Store, Student Affairs and Pitt Athletics to make homecoming week a reality.

Hail to Paint: Oct. 12, 7-10 p.m.

Join the Blue and Gold Society Ambassadors in the William Pitt Assembly Room to enjoy desserts and canvas paintings. Students can register for the event here.

Blue & Gold Bash: Oct. 13, 2-4 p.m.

Stop by the William Pitt Union Plaza to “celebrate all things blue and gold” with the Pitt Alumni Association. This event will feature food, photo booths and giveaways. Registration can be found here.

Meet the Chancellor Q&A and Reception: Oct. 13, 3-4 p.m.

This event will take place in the seventh floor auditorium of Alumni Hall. Chancellor Joan Gabel will engage in a question-and-answer session with the Pitt community and share her “vision for Pitt’s future” in conversation with Kris Davitt, senior vice chancellor for philanthropic and alumni engagement.

All members of the Pitt community are welcome to attend. Alumni are asked to submit any questions beforehand as part of their registration. A brief reception will follow the event, and more information and registration can be found here. Attendance is not guaranteed to those who do not register.

The Snake: Pitt Band Tradition: Oct. 13, 2-3:45 p.m.

During this event, the Pitt Band will “snake through” the campus, beginning in the William Pitt Union and ending at the Cathedral of Learning. The band will perform “school songs and crowd favorites” and a concert outside the Cathedral of Learning following the march.

My Hillman Memories: Oct. 13, 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.

This event, sponsored by the University Library System, will take place on the first floor of Hillman Library. Attendees will have the opportunity to learn about the Hillman Reinvention as well as record experiences and memories through “a living memory capsule” that will be preserved for future projects. Those who are unable to attend in person can submit memories online through a survey.

Fireworks and Laser Show: Oct. 13, 9-9:30 p.m.

The annual Fireworks and Laser Show, hosted by Pitt Program Council, will take place on Bigelow Boulevard between Forbes and Fifth Avenues. It will feature fireworks and lasers timed with music over the Cathedral of Learning.

Welcome Back Reception: Oct. 13, 6:30-8:30 p.m.

Pitt alumni from all campuses and years are welcome to attend this event, which will take place in the Cathedral of Learning Commons Room on the first floor. The event will include food, music, a giveaway and both alcoholic and non-alcoholic drinks from the bar. Memorabilia such as yearbooks will be provided, as well other activities. Alumni registration can be found here.

Young Alumni After Dark: Oct. 13, 9:30-11:30 p.m.

Hosted by the Young Alumni Council, this event will take place in Hillman Library and will feature music, food and alcoholic beverages to enjoy while catching up with classmates. Alumni registration can be found here.

Homecoming Tailgate at the Great Lawn near Acrisure Stadium: Oct. 14, 4:00 p.m.

This annual tailgate, sponsored by the Pitt Alumni Association, will take place at the Great Lawn near Acrisure Stadium on the North Shore before Pitt takes on the Louisville Cardinals at home. The tailgate is $40 for those 21 and over, $20 for ages 12 to 20 and $10 for ages 11 and younger. Registration can be found here.

Pitt Football vs. Louisville: Oct. 14, 6:30-9:30 p.m.

The Pitt Panthers will play #25 Louisville at 6:30 p.m. at Acrisure Stadium. During the game, the Panthers will recognize former Pitt football player Darrelle Revis, who was recently inducted into the Pro Football Hall of Fame. Tickets can be purchased here.