Talk Times give Pitt international students a friendly way of studying English

Xiao Du arrived in Pittsburgh last month. As a student at Pitt’s English Language Institute, he said he discussed a variety of topics at his first Talk Time. Du said he hopes it will help improve his studies in English.

“During the session we talked about individual information such as [our] hometown, favorite food, hobby, etc. We also talked about what [in] our country is different from Pittsburgh and introduced why we study in the ELI,” Du said.“I felt very happy because everyone is very friendly. The reason I participated is because I hope to improve listening and oral English and in the session, I felt it’s [a] benefit to me.”

Since 2006, Pitt international students have joined the ELI in their quest to celebrate diversity and improve their English language skills through interactive Talk Times, cultivating dynamic discussions amongst their peers at Pitt.

The ELI hosts Talk Times for members of the Pitt community to meet international students from 19 different countries and help bridge the gaps that linger in the process of studying a new language. This involves discussing cultural differences, understanding slang and building cross-cultural friendships.

The meetings, held at the Global Hub in Posvar Hall on Tuesdays and Thursdays from 12:30-1:30 p.m., typically involve Talk Time leaders and about five international students. The leaders give prompts to boost discussion or advance specific learning goals while adhering to a casual setting that allows room for discussion well beyond these topics.

Rob Mucklo, associate director and senior instructor for the ELI, said the conversations held during Talk Times allow international students to ask their questions in a space surrounded by their peers, allowing them to feel comfortable to ask things they wouldn’t usually ask in the classroom.

“It’s very informal and conversational. There is absolutely no teaching. We give the Talk Time leaders a handbook with guidelines of how the sessions should be managed, what the goals and objects are and what their role and responsibility is,” Mucklo said. “They’re also given ideas on what they can talk about, but typically what happens is the students come to the sessions with very specific questions. Usually it’s things that they’re more comfortable asking someone their own age outside of the classroom.”

Mucklo said Talk Time began based on feedback from students in the ELI’s Intensive English Program who desired more practice outside of the classroom.

“In our Intensive English Program, we typically have end-of-term surveys to gauge our students’ entire experience. In the results, one of the things that kept coming up was that students wanted more interaction with speakers of English on campus,” Mucklo said. “We work really hard to provide them opportunities to use English outside of the program, so the associate director at the time got permission to create a position in ELI to match ELI students with English-speaking students.”

Steve Hundiak, a senior linguistics major and a Talk Time leader, said he thinks Talk Time not only connects international students with English, but with the Pittsburgh community as well.

“I think it is a great way to get international students engaged with the culture of Pittsburgh. I found that a lot of the questions that students were asking each week had to relate to things that they were doing around the city,” Hundiak said. “I think that a huge benefit of this program is the connection international students form to Pittsburgh.”

Hundiak said that he gained experience and formed lasting friendships as a result of facilitating these discussions with ELI students.

“I gained a lot of experience in what I am trying to do with my career. I want to be an ESL teacher, and even though Talk Time isn’t a class, it’s still a way to connect with ESL students in a way that helps them and builds leadership skills in the talk time leader,” Hundiak said. “I’ve also gained friends from the program, I have a few I still interact with and one student I am still tutoring.”

Mucklo said everyone in the Pitt community stands to gain from participating in these conversations.

“It’s really the impact that these small groups have on so many people. It’s not just the students in our Intensive English Program,” Mucklo said. “It’s the undergraduates — it’s the degree-seeking students who are also benefiting from developing that global mindset in our cultural competency, developing the leadership skills and communication skills.”

The ELI has drawn media attention after the University announced and delayed plans to shutter the institute earlier this year. Though the ELI will remain open until at least June 2024, Hundiak said Talk Times are impactful for ELI students and must remain a part of the Pitt community.

“I would say that ELI is by far my favorite part of Pitt. It should stay around. More than anything else I’ve ever been with, any other department or center, ELI makes a huge difference for students,” Hundiak said. “It makes a huge direct impact for its students and I think it’s important that it stays around.”