Police Blotter: Oct. 4 – Oct. 10

Wednesday, October 4

Pitt police reported an institutional vandalism of graffiti at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft in the Schenley Quadrangle. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a possible access device fraud.

Thursday, October 5

Pitt police reported a damaged vehicle in the Music Building’s parking lot. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of a package at University Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Salk Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported an individual who was scammed out of money on the 400 block of Atwood Street. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 6

Pitt police reported a harassment by communication at Centre Plaza Apartments. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a criminal trespass on the 300 block of McKee Place.

Saturday, October 7

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a prowler on the 3600 block of Dawson Street.

Pitt police reported a theft of an individual’s credit cards at the William Pitt Union. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued two citations to individuals for disorderly conduct and public drunkenness at the Petersen Events Center.

Sunday, October 8

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense at the Bridge on Forbes.

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for underage drinking at Fifth Avenue and Bigelow Boulevard.

Pitt police reported a sex offense by a known actor on the 100 block of North Dithridge Street and the 3300 block of Juliet Street. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted Grove City police with a theft of lost or mislaid property.

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower C.

Monday, October 9

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a theft from a vehicle at the Residence Inn on Bigelow Boulevard.

Pitt police reported a theft of money at Nordenberg Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of a scooter at the Information Sciences Building. Investigation pending.

Tuesday, October 10

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for criminal trespassing at Benedum Hall.

Pitt police reported a theft of keys at Benedum Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief to a utility vehicle at the Petersen Sports Complex. Investigation pending.