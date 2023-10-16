‘It’s our year’: Oakland Zoo ramps up for upcoming men’s basketball season

Few teams can boast a student section as iconic and dedicated as Pitt’s. The Oakland Zoo transforms the Petersen Events Center and makes the stadium come alive.

During the open practice this Friday, both new and returning fans gathered in the Pete to watch the men’s team run drills and scrimmages.

Senior Oakland Zoo leader and communications major Jack Neiman is excited for the upcoming season.

“We came off a really good year last year,” Neiman said. “I think we’re gonna have a lot more attendance than the beginning last year and it’s always fun teaching [first-year students] about new things, so I’m super excited with them to learn the traditions.”

Founded in 2001 by students hoping for a more rowdy atmosphere, the Oakland Zoo has since made a name for itself in collegiate basketball. The student section earns more and more notoriety every home game by heckling opposing players like they did Syracuse head coach Jim Boeheim last season. The Oakland Zoo’s close proximity to the opposing bench makes the Pete a pain for any away team.

A student section is only as great as their best chant. Sophomore marketing major Emily McAdoo cites the Oakland News as her favorite tradition. For those unfamiliar, fans receive a copy of a newspaper which they subsequently rip up and throw in the air after Pitt scores its first point.

For McAdoo, the Oakland News toss is a cinematic experience.

“It’s just so visually shocking and insane to see the shots of the players shooting with the newspaper in the back,” McAdoo said.

As we’ve seen with the football season so far, Pitt fans remain supportive no matter what. More than ready for basketball season, first-year economics major Matt Freiman is all in on the Panthers.

“I’m just super excited,” Freiman said. “The football team hasn’t really been performing as everyone’s hoped. But the men’s basketball program is looking great. I’m hoping for a great March Madness run. Ya’ know, it’s our year.”

But with their March Madness run from last season, expectations are higher for the Panthers in 2023. Neiman stressed the importance of competing for an ACC Championship. But nonetheless, excitement remains high.

“I’m excited to see what this new season brings,” McAdoo said. “We have a lot of exciting first-year players and new first-year Zoo members that are coming in who are gonna be blown away by the energy the Zoo has.”

Differing from Acrisure Stadium, the Petersen Events Center has a much smaller designated student section. This can lead to the interesting problem of camping out to get the best seats. Neiman offered strategic advice for prospective students

“Be on the lookout,” Neiman said “It’s still in the air, but there’s some potential we might do some overnight stuff. So, bring a tent and a sleeping bag.”

Fans can join in on the fun starting Nov. 1 with the Panthers taking on Pitt Johnstown in an exhibition game at the Petersen Events Center.