Takeaways | Pitt men’s basketball showcases talent in open practice, first-year guards display confidence

Last week was a busy week for Pitt men’s basketball. On Wednesday, they held a media availability. The team followed with an Oakland Zoo open practice on Friday which fans and media attended and saw the Panthers in action for the first time.

Here are my takeaways from the Panthers week.

Will Jeffress is back

In his first action in front of Panther fans since March 1, 2022, Will Jeffress didn’t seem nervous at all. The redshirt junior dominated during practice drills, especially on the defensive end. In the first set of scrimmages, Jeffress was held scoreless but continued to hassle his teammates on the other end.

Jeffress put his rebounding abilities on display in the final scrimmage, and he finally got going on the offensive end, knocking down a smooth turnaround mid-range jump shot.

Jeffress’ role this year depends on how he recovers from a foot injury that kept him out of the lineup last season. In a loaded Panthers frontcourt, Jeffress has competition in carving out consistent minutes.

But head coach Jeff Capel has liked what he has seen from Jeffress so far heading into the season.

“Will has played really well,” Capel said. “He’s more confident. Sitting last season did a lot for him, he had a really good summer and fall. He’s gonna be really important for us.”

If Jeffress continues dominating on the defensive end, his presence along with his familiarity with Capel, will surely create a role for him.

Backcourt starting to solidify itself

Heading into the season, the Panthers’ backcourt is the biggest question. But if their performance and confidence displayed last week, the Panthers are in good shape.

Junior guard Ishmael Leggett, a transfer from Rhode Island, along with first-year guards Carlton Carrington and Jaland Lowe spoke with the media on Wednesday. Despite being new additions to the team, the trio spoke with cohesion and confidence of players who are more than ready for the season.

“Every day we come out to practice, we do what we’re supposed to do,” Leggett said. “We mesh really well as a backcourt, and [Carrington and Lowe] have been sponges. I can’t wait until the season so we can show you guys what we’ve been working on.”

Despite the three guards, along with graduate student guard Michael Hueitt Jr. and senior KJ Marshall, competing for two starting spots, the players find camaraderie with one another. And they know they will need to if they want to emulate the seasons posted by All-ACC first-team guards Jamarius Burton and Greg Elliott.

“It’s a heavy workload,” Lowe said. “But we know what we have to do.”

Capel is confident in his young guards, but he didn’t announce who will get the starting positions in the backcourt.

“I’m pleased with them,” Capel said. “They’re talented, they’re hard workers, they’re easy to coach. They want to get better, and they have gotten better. Carrington is a student of the game, he’s been really good, and done a great job. But so has Lowe. One could start, and both could start, nothing is set in stone.”

No matter who starts, Capel and his staff must enjoy their guards’ performances heading into the season.

Sharpshooting performances in practice

In the open practice, the Panthers shot 42% from three. Last year, they shot 36% from three.

It is a small sample size, but on Friday the team rained three-pointers. Capel said that shooting performances like Friday are common for the Panthers.

“I am satisfied with the shooting,” said Capel. “It has been pretty consistent this summer. If we’re able to generate good shots, it’ll have good results.”

A team that can shoot 40% from three, spearheaded by senior forward Blake Hinson — the undenied leader of the Panthers — will give ACC teams trouble in 2023-24.

The season is here. Panthers have a chance to showcase their offseason additions in front of a full crowd in two weeks when they host Pitt Johnstown for an exhibition game on Nov. 1.