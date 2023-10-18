The Pitt News Sports Desk lists their favorite restaurants to eat at when watching Pitt football games

Whether chowing down on a hotdog at PNC Park or enjoying a burger in the parking lot outside Acrisure Stadium, there is no better duo than food and sports. Some fans enjoy simple, greasy food before games, while others desire a more refined experience.

Here are some Pittsburgh classics that The Pitt News Sports Desk likes to eat before watching a Pitt football game.

Southern Tier // Brian Sherry, Sports Editor

Believe it or not, I only first tried Southern Tier this weekend, and it’s already my favorite spot on the North Shore. Between the food and the atmosphere on game day, this place has everything a Pitt fan needs before strolling over to Acrisure Stadium. I tried the smoked wings, which I would highly recommend. Also, for those over 21, Southern Tier has a huge variety of beers and other cocktails. Overall, fans can’t go wrong with choosing to spend their pre-game at Southern Tier.

Chickie’s and Pete’s Crab Fries // Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor

As a Maryland native, my love for seafood is real. It’s only right that on game days, I travel to the Acrisure Stadium concession stands and purchase a bucket of crab fries and cheese sauce — or steal a few of my friends’ fries. While the cheese sauce is a little overrated to me, the Crab Fries always reminds me of home, and the saltiness of the Old Bay seasoning perfectly complements Pitt football games.

Stack’d // Patrick Diana, Staff Writer

Something just feels right about eating a burger and fries while watching a game. Stack’d has amazing food for a great price. I would know, as too many of my dining dollars have gone to the joint. I personally recommend the sweet potato or curly fries. Stack’d doesn’t have your typical sports bar environment, which I think offers a nice escape when you just want to eat with your friends and watch a game.

Primanti Bros // Camille de Jesus, Staff Writer

Why would you not like french fries on a sandwich? For me, no Pittsburgh sporting event is complete without having a Primanti’s sandwich prior to or during the game. My go-to order is an original pastrami sandwich paired with a Diet Coke. There’s something just so right about having several food groups in one place between two slices of bread. Plus, knowing the local ties between the Steel City and the Primanti’s sandwich makes it the perfect pairing for when you’re in the mood to cheer on Pittsburgh sports.

Chick’n Bubbly // Alex Porter, Staff Writer

If you’re hosting a watch party and need a game day meal, look no further than Chick’n Bubbly. There is no better trio than wings, fries and football. And for the price, Chick’n Bubbly has the best wings in Oakland. Although they don’t have the typical, traditional flavors, once someone has their sweet and spicy Korean fried wings, they’ll fall in love with this establishment. Fans should get a 30-piece with a side of fries to get some fuel to help cheer on the Panthers. With a short wait and close proximity, there’s never a worry of missing the game.

The Eagle // Eli Smith, Staff Writer

Located Downtown, The Eagle is more than worth the trip, especially on game days. Whether fans like to watch the game at the bar, take food home or have a classy sit-down meal, The Eagle has just what fans need. The menu is full of à la carte Southern food that is to die for. From perfectly crispy fried chicken to creamy mac and cheese, fans can’t go wrong. They also offer a wide array of salads and sandwiches. Personally, I’d recommend ordering a whole fried chicken and a myriad of your favorite sides for the game.

Burgatory // Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer

With several locations in the Pittsburgh area, including on the North Shore, Burgatory provides the quintessential sports bar experience. The menu is chock-full of options that anyone can enjoy, as the walls are littered with televisions displaying the day’s biggest games. The atmosphere is a sports fan’s dream, and it’s the perfect place to indulge after a Pitt win.

CHiKN // Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer

Right on campus, you can find the perfect chicken sandwich to have right before making the trek over to Acrisure Stadium. The chicken sandwich has Nashville-style crispy chicken breast, fresh dill pickles, tangy coleslaw, Southern comeback sauce and an oven-fresh brioche bun, which is the perfect pregame meal before a Pitt win.