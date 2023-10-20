Police Blotter: Oct. 11 – Oct. 17

Wednesday, October 11

Pitt police assisted City police with a male who had drug paraphernalia on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Thursday, October 12

Pitt police reported a theft of a laptop at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of an individual’s pool cue at Hillman Library. Investigation pending.

Friday, October 13

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for violating a city public urination ordinance on the 3900 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police assisted City police with an individual who was scammed out of money on the 400 block of Forbes Avenue.

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for underage drinking at Irvis Hall.

Saturday, October 14

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Sutherland Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Litchfield Tower A.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation at Amos Hall.

Pitt police assisted City police with a sex offense on the 400 block of North Shore Drive.

Sunday, October 15

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation on Oakland Avenue.

Campus security authorities reported two drug law violations at Litchfield Tower A.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief to a revolving door at the Cathedral of Learning.

Monday, October 16

Pitt police reported an individual being threatened by a faculty member at The Assembly.

Pitt police assisted City police with a hit-and-run accident on the 3900 block of Fifth Avenue.

Tuesday, October 17

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle on Niagara Street.

Pitt police reported a lost or stolen purse at the Cathedral of Learning.