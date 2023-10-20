No. 18 Pitt women’s soccer falls to No. 1 Florida State 3-2

No. 18 Pitt women’s soccer fell to No. 1 Florida State 3-2 Thursday evening in Tallahassee, Florida. The last time Pitt faced Florida State, the Panthers were swept 3-0 in the NCAA tournament last season. The Seminoles ultimately won the 2021 NCAA Championship and have made it to the College Cup 13 times, including in their 2022 season.

The Panthers came out in the first half doing everything in their power to prevent Florida State opportunities. A Seminole came down the center of the field in the ninth minute with two Panthers on each side of her. Pitt fifth-year defender Ashton Gordon fearlessly threw herself before the Seminole, blocking her shot.

In the first half, the midfield was Panther territory thanks to Pitt first-year defender Deborah Abiodun. She stopped the Seminoles before they could get the ball near the box, limiting Florida State opportunities. By the 17th minute, Pitt had four shots to the Seminoles’ one.

In the 23rd minute, Seminole senior forward Jody Brown kicked the ball directly at the top of the post. In the 24th minute, Pitt junior forward Samiah Phiri returned the favor and took her shot, which a Seminole blocked.

In the 31st minute, the Seminoles got an opportunity to score after Panther fifth-year midfielder Anna Bout received a foul. The Seminoles went for the cross, but Pitt was able to get the ball out of the box.

Pitt saw a familiar face in the 32nd minute. Former Pitt player senior forward Leah Pais — who transferred to Florida State — walked on the field, facing the Panthers for the first time as a Seminole. Pais created an opportunity for the Seminoles after receiving a foul in the 36th minute, but nothing came of it.

After 15 minutes of neither team getting a shot, Panther Amanda West ran up the left wing and took one in the 38th minute. Abiodun later took a shot in the 39th minute. Both just missed the mark. Despite the Panthers’ efforts the game remained scoreless, until the 44th minute.

With 50 seconds in the half to go, Gordon served the ball to Phiri, who was in the center of the box. Phiri kicked the ball at the top of the net, and it slipped just under the post, breaking the scoreless tie and giving Pitt a 1-0 lead.

No. 18 Pitt went into the locker rooms at the half with the lead over No. 1 Florida State.

The teams came out of the locker rooms and started the second half similar to the first. Pitt had another close shot by senior midfielder Chloe Minas that bounced off of the shoulder of Seminole senior forward Beata Olsen and hit the top of the post in the 53rd minute. In the 54th, Ellie Coffeid took her shot and just missed the mark outside the right post. It seemed as though it was just a matter of time before another Panther shot would make it into the net.

Abiodun continued to protect the midfield, disrupting nearly every Seminole pass and causing several turnovers. By the 60th minute, Pitt racked up 13 shots to Florida State’s four.

In the 63rd minute, Florida State got their sixth shot of the game. Junior midfielder Taylor Huff served the ball to senior defender Laurin Flynn in the box, where she headed it into the net to tie the game at 1-1.

Florida State played with a completely different offense after scoring. In the 70th minute, Pitt sophomore goalkeeper Ellie Breech beat a Seminole offender to the ball just before Florida State could get the chance to make the shot. In the 71st, Breech did it again. In the 72nd minute, Seminole first-year forward Jordynn Dudley beat Breech to the ball and shot it into the back of the net to take the lead to give Florida State a 2-1 lead.

Pitt’s relentless defense that they played all game long broke down after the 72nd minute. In the 75th minute, Seminole senior midfielder Onyi Echegini launched the ball into the back left corner of the net, extending their lead to 3-1.

With 10 minutes to go, Pitt played with everything it had to decrease their deficit. Seminole Flynn fouled Phiri in the 81st minute after she took a shot in the box. Phiri was awarded a free kick and kissed it off the crossbar into the net, decreasing Pitt’s deficit to 3-2.

In the 87th minute, Pitt had their last chance to tie the game. Pitt fifth-year midfielder Landy Mertz took her shot and missed just outside the right post.

The horn sounded, and Florida State took the 3-2 victory. The Panthers continue the end of their ACC play on the road Sunday against Clemson.