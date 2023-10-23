The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Cathedral of Learning and the William Pitt Union.
Project RISHI brings support to communities in India
By Abby Lipold, Staff Writer • 9:37 am
Pitt staff take paid time off to volunteer
By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer • 8:40 am
Opinion | Rewriting history serves no one
By Sofia Uriagereka-Herburger, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:47 am
Opinion | It’s not easy being no. 1
By Jameson Keebler, Senior Staff Columnist • 2:39 am
Takeaways | Pitt football found its quarterback, inconsistent rules sided against the Panthers
By Ari Meyer, Staff Writer • 12:37 am

Photos: Pitt baseball vs Akron on Oct. 20

Pitt baseball defeated Akron 12-11 in Charles L. Cost Field on Friday.
By Colleen Nguyen, Senior Staff Photographer
12:24 am
Colleen Nguyen | Senior Staff Photographer
Pitt baseball players practice before the game against Akron in Charles L. Cost Field on Oct. 20.

About the Contributor
Colleen Nguyen, Senior Staff Photographer
My name is Colleen Nguyen, and I’m a junior. My major is Communications with a certificate in Sports Management.

