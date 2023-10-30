The Panther Crawl
Photos: Pitt volleyball sweeps Wake Forest 3-0

Pitt Women’s Volleyball defeated Wake Forest 3-0 in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.
By Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer
October 29, 2023
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
Redshirt Senior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) blocks the ball during the game against Wake Forest in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.

About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe, Staff Photographer

