Advertising
Newsletter
Housing Guide
Classifieds
Purchase Classifieds
2022 Grad Guide
Crossword
Sudoku
More
The Panther Crawl
October 30
President Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Pitt professor
October 30
Pitt volleyball victorious on senior day, sweeps Wake Forest
October 30
Takeaways | Pitt football failed to capitalize on Notre Dame mistakes, Fighting Irish playmakers overwhelmed the Panthers’ defense
October 30
Opinion | Blink-182 is one of the best pop-punk bands around
October 30
Satire | It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to figure out which class you should withdraw from
October 30
Opinion | It is time to start writing in cursive
October 29
Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need
October 29
Photos: Blue/Gold Fall World Series
October 29
Photos: Pitt volleyball sweeps Wake Forest 3-0
October 29
Lee Terbosic conjures the spirit of Harry Houdini in a time-traveling odyssey
Facebook
Instagram
X
Tiktok
YouTube
The Pitt News
Search this site
Submit Search
News
Administration
Campus Life
City
Crime
Student Government
Health
Tech & Science
Opinions
Columns
Editorials
Op-Ed/Letters
Cartoons
Sports
Football
Men’s Basketball
Women’s Basketball
Volleyball
Other Varsity Sports
Features
Columns
Club
Culture
Art
Film
Food & Drink
Music
Television
Theater
Reviews
Visual
Video
Comic
Blogs
Silhouettes
About
Advisory Board
Submit a story idea
Pick Us Up
Online Edition
Ledger
Print archives
Join TPN
Submit Op-Ed
Donate
Quizzes
More
Menu
The Pitt News
News
Opinions
Sports
Culture
Blogs
Visual
About
Join The Pitt News
Donate
Classifieds
Housing Guide
2021 Grad Guide
More
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Menu
The Pitt News
News
Opinions
Sports
Culture
Blogs
Visual
About
Join The Pitt News
Donate
Classifieds
Housing Guide
2021 Grad Guide
More
The Pitt News
Open Search Bar
Search this site
Submit Search
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
TOP STORIES
President Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Pitt professor
By
Punya Bhasin
, Assistant News Editor •
11:06 am
Pitt volleyball victorious on senior day, sweeps Wake Forest
By
Matthew Scabilloni
, Staff Writer •
2:14 am
Satire | It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to figure out which class you should withdraw from
By
Alaina McCall
, Staff Columnist •
12:52 am
Opinion | It is time to start writing in cursive
By
Abigail Dobry
, Staff Columnist •
12:49 am
Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need
By
Donata Massimiani
, Assistant News Editor •
October 29, 2023
Join our newsletter
Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.
TOP STORIES
President Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Pitt professor
By
Punya Bhasin
, Assistant News Editor •
11:06 am
Pitt volleyball victorious on senior day, sweeps Wake Forest
By
Matthew Scabilloni
, Staff Writer •
2:14 am
Satire | It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to figure out which class you should withdraw from
By
Alaina McCall
, Staff Columnist •
12:52 am
Opinion | It is time to start writing in cursive
By
Abigail Dobry
, Staff Columnist •
12:49 am
Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need
By
Donata Massimiani
, Assistant News Editor •
October 29, 2023
Photos: Pitt volleyball sweeps Wake Forest 3-0
Pitt Women’s Volleyball defeated Wake Forest 3-0 in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.
By
Kaylee Uribe
,
Staff Photographer
October 29, 2023
Gallery
•
5 Photos
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
Redshirt Senior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez (2) blocks the ball during the game against Wake Forest in the Fitzgerald Field House on Sunday.
About the Contributor
Kaylee Uribe
, Staff Photographer
The Pitt News
Facebook
Instagram
X
Tiktok
YouTube
Email:
[email protected]
|
[email protected]
Address:
434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone:
412-648-7980
Fax:
412-648-8491
Advertising
Classifieds
Housing Guide
About Us
Join us
Submit a story
Online Edition
Print archives
Pick Us Up
© 2023 •
FLEX Pro WordPress Theme
by
SNO
•
Log in
Close
Close Modal Window