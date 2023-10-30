Photos: Blue/Gold Fall World Series

The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Rory Cooper in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, in Washington.
President Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Pitt professor
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • 11:06 am
Pitt volleyball victorious on senior day, sweeps Wake Forest
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • 2:14 am
Satire | It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to figure out which class you should withdraw from
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • 12:52 am
Opinion | It is time to start writing in cursive
By Abigail Dobry, Staff Columnist • 12:49 am
Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 29, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
President Joe Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Rory Cooper in the East Room of the White House, Tuesday Oct. 24, in Washington.
President Biden awards the National Medal of Technology and Innovation to Pitt professor
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • 11:06 am
Pitt volleyball victorious on senior day, sweeps Wake Forest
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • 2:14 am
Satire | It’s the most wonderful time of the year — time to figure out which class you should withdraw from
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • 12:52 am
Opinion | It is time to start writing in cursive
By Abigail Dobry, Staff Columnist • 12:49 am
Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need
By Donata Massimiani, Assistant News Editor • October 29, 2023

Photos: Blue/Gold Fall World Series

Pitt baseball played their Blue/Gold Fall World Series, a three-game intersquad series, on Friday.
By Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
October 29, 2023
1e1d67b3-55b9-4667-b404-7abf2b53320f
Gallery5 Photos
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
First-year right-handed pitcher Aidan Coleman (44) throws the ball during the Blue/Gold Fall World Series at the Charles L. Cost Field on Friday.

About the Contributor
Ethan Shulman, Visual Editor
My name is Ethan Shulman and I am a junior Civil Engineering student. I first began my photography journey while attending summer camp as a child! Today, I love all types of photography but I love shooting sports and cultural events the most!

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in