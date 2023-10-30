Employee emergency fund established to provide aid in times of need

A new employee emergency fund is now available for Pitt faculty and staff.

The fund will allow eligible employees from all Pitt campuses to apply for financial assistance of up to $1,500 when experiencing an immediate and substantial financial need, such as from a natural disaster or death of a family member, according to the University Times.

“We are grateful to our University partners who all worked together to bring this idea from proposal to fruition through shared governance,” Staff Council said to the University Times. “We know there are employees at the University that will benefit from the fund and it’s a great way for members of the University to support and assist each other during unfortunate circumstances. We hope that employees will consider donating to the Emergency Fund to help those in need.”

Staff council worked with the Office of Business and Operations for over two years to establish the fund.

According to the Office of Human Resources’ website, employees eligible under this policy include full-time and part-time active executive, staff, non-union faculty, research associates and postdoctoral associates. Union-eligible employees should check their collective bargaining agreement for eligibility. There are no service time requirements to receive funding. Employees on a leave of absence, regardless of payment status, are eligible.