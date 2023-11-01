The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
PA House passes state appropriations bill, includes tuition freeze
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • 1:42 am
‘Exposing Corruption with James O’Keefe’ event rescheduled due to resource concerns
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 1:19 am
Opinion | The NBA needs to face the music
By Jake Vasilias, Staff Columnist • 12:05 am
Season Preview | Pitt women’s basketball begins a new era under Tory Verdi
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 12:04 am
Review | Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is timeless nostalgia
By Casey Carter, Staff Writer • 12:00 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, June 29, 2023.
PA House passes state appropriations bill, includes tuition freeze
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • 1:42 am
‘Exposing Corruption with James O’Keefe’ event rescheduled due to resource concerns
By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor • 1:19 am
Opinion | The NBA needs to face the music
By Jake Vasilias, Staff Columnist • 12:05 am
Season Preview | Pitt women’s basketball begins a new era under Tory Verdi
By Alex Porter, Staff Writer • 12:04 am
Review | Taylor Swift’s 1989 (Taylor’s Version) is timeless nostalgia
By Casey Carter, Staff Writer • 12:00 am

PA House passes state appropriations bill, includes tuition freeze

By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor
1:42 am
Members+of+the+Pennsylvania+House+of+Representatives+attend+a+session+at+the+State+Capitol+in+Harrisburg%2C+Pa.%2C+on+Thursday%2C+June+29%2C+2023.
AP Photo | Matt Rourke
Members of the Pennsylvania House of Representatives attend a session at the State Capitol in Harrisburg, Pa., on Thursday, June 29, 2023.

The Pennsylvania House passed a state funding bill on Tuesday, which will include a tuition freeze for the next school year. 

The bill passed with a 145-57 vote after months of delay by the House Republicans over their opposition to Pitt’s fetal tissue research. Previously, the bill failed to pass in a 130-73 vote on July 6 after this year’s House Republicans argued that Pitt along with the other state-related universities should increase their transparency with the public and to the General Assembly.

As part of the new bill passing, Pitt along with the other state-related universities agreed to provide more information about their academics and operations. 

As part of the House’s initiatives to expand state-related university disclosures, The Pennsylvania House also passed a separate bill on Monday, which intends to expand transparency for the salaries of the highest-paid employees.

This bill would expand these institutions’ public disclosure requirements. If passed in the Senate, Pitt would be required to report the salaries of its 200 highest-paid employees, with faculty members’ salaries listed in ranges rather than specific dollar amounts. Currently, Pitt reports the salaries of only their 25 highest paid employees, while staff salaries at Pennsylvania’s state-related schools are all available online.

The Senate must now approve the state appropriation bill and Governor Josh Shapiro must sign on before the universities can receive the funds. The next Senate session will take place on Nov. 13. 
About the Contributor
Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in