Pitt men’s basketball cruises past Pitt-Johnstown 96-60

Pitt men’s basketball took the floor against Pitt-Johnstown Wednesday night. The Panthers cruised past the Mountain Cats 96-60 in their final tune-up game before the regular season begins on Monday.

Four Panthers scored in the double digits, led by senior forward Blake Hinson and first-year guard Carlton Carrington with 13 points each. In his first-ever game action in front of the Petersen Events Center crowd, Carrington shot 3-for-4 from three-point range and added seven rebounds and six assists.

Carrington made the start at point guard for the Panthers. Carrington believes that he’s able to handle the point guard load for the Panthers because of his decision-making abilities.

“I consider myself a great decision-maker,” Carrington said. “Coach trusts me enough, and I trust myself enough to make the right decisions, whether that’s to score or to pass.”

Another one of the Panthers’ new additions got things going for the Panthers in the first half, as redshirt junior forward Zack Austin — a transfer from High Point — blocked a Mountain Cats shot and followed it up with a mid-range jump shot.

The Mountain Cats held a severe size disadvantage causing them to shoot the three-pointer early and often. And despite a size advantage, the Panthers shot many three-pointers as well.

The Panthers were more efficient from beyond the arc to start the half, with Hinson, Carrington, and junior guard Ishmael Leggett all drilling one in the first six minutes of the game. The Panthers shot 6-for-15 from three in the first half, while the Mountain Cats shot 4-for-16.

The Panthers’ defense caused issues for the Mountain Cats all throughout the start of the first half

Redshirt junior forward Will Jeffress sparked a 10-2 Panthers run on his own. Jeffress dominated the glass, grabbing two offensive rebounds on two consecutive possessions. Jeffress found Lowe after both rebounds, first for a floating layup and second for a three-pointer. On the next possession, Leggett found Jeffress for a dunk.

The two points marked Jeffress’ first since Feb. 22, 2022 after missing last season with a foot injury. Later in the first half, Jeffress grabbed another offensive rebound, this time giving the Panthers two points with a putback dunk. Jeffress finished with eight points, eight rebounds and three assists.

Panthers’ head coach Jeff Capel missed having Jeffress out on the court and was pleased with his rebounding display.

“It was great and cool to see how excited he was,” Capel said. “He played great defensively, rebounded the basketball well and made good decisions with the ball afterward. We’re going to need him to do that this season.”

The Panthers’ offense dried down the stretch of the first half. After an Austin dunk gave the Panthers a 38-15 lead with 6:44 left in the first half, the Panthers failed to convert another field goal for five minutes. The Mountain Cats went on a 9-0 run and cut the lead to 14.

A Leggett three-pointer ended the drought and reignited the Panthers’ offense to end the half. The Panthers went into the locker room leading 48-29.

To start the second half, Austin showcased his playmaking and defensive abilities for the Panthers. Austin scored two quick points in the paint, including a putback dunk which energized the crowd. Austin added a steal and an assist to this, helping the Panthers jump out to a 9-2 run.

The energy boost from Austin rolled off to the rest of the team, as after a quick back-and-forth, the Panthers went on an 11-0 run, leading the Mountain Cats 74-39.

Another back-and-forth followed this up as the Mountain Cats did their best to claw their way back into the game. But the Panthers responded to every basket with one of their own.

The Panthers extended their lead to 41 after graduate student guard Michael Hueitt Jr. knocked down two back-to-back three-pointers. The Mountain Cats stayed resilient but the Panthers held them off. Two Jeffress free throws and a layup from senior guard KJ Marshall put the game to rest.

Capel liked the way the Panthers handled the Mountain Cats but would like to see a more efficient team moving forward.

“We did some really good things,” Capel said. “But there’s some things to work on, and I’m excited to watch the film and see.”

Carrington and Lowe both played big roles for the Panthers tonight heading into their first collegiate regular season game next week. Carrington showed confidence heading into next week.

“Everyone is going to be a little nervous,” Carrington said. “But I’m not, I feel like I’m ready.”

Capel doesn’t fully agree but believes practice over the weekend will help them prepare for North Carolina A&T on Monday.

“We’re not ready yet,” Capel said. “We will be by Monday.”

The Panthers take the floor against the Aggies at the Petersen Events Center next Monday at 7 p.m.