Police Blotter: Oct. 25 – Oct. 31

Wednesday, October 25

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at the Franklin Complex. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a report of a vehicle that was broken into.

Thursday, October 26

Pitt police responded to a verbal domestic dispute at the Law School.

Friday, October 27

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued conduct referrals to two individuals at Litchfield Tower C.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief of a broken window at Litchfield Tower B. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with a bicycle theft on the 500 block of Cato Street.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief of graffiti at the Cathedral of Learning. Investigation pending.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued conduct referrals to two individuals at Sutherland Hall.

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued a conduct referral to an individual at Sennott Square.

Saturday, October 28

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued a conduct referral to an individual at Litchfield Tower C.

Pitt police reported an intoxicated male. Investigation pending.

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for underage drinking at Delta Sigma Delta.

Pitt police issued a citation to an individual for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower C.

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief regarding a damaged water fountain at Litchfield Tower A. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted University of Pennsylvania police with a harassment report at Panther Central.

Sunday, October 29

Pitt police assisted City police with a robbery on the 300 block of Morewood Avenue.

Monday, October 30

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, October 31

Pitt police reported a hit and run at the Music Building. Investigation pending.

Pitt police assisted City police with an assault on the 400 block of Semple Street.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh EMS with an intoxicated female on the 300 block of Meyran Avenue.