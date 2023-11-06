Poem | Weather and Distance

Every day that I wake up now
It is getting harder to get out of bed
Although I love the cold weather
I feel as though it is making things tough for me
As the brisk wind sways through this old city
And the rain occurs at the most random times
It hits me in my face whenever I am outside
I do not want to feel it anymore
Most of that time I would much rather be inside bundled in my bed
Doing absolutely nothing in life
But when I lay in bed pondering for hours
I feel like nothing
I feel unmotivated
I feel bereft and out of my mind
That is when I want to go out
That is when I want to explore and move around
That is some of the time
It is not all of the time
With this change I feel away
Like I am in a whole other place
I do not feel like myself
I have not felt like myself for a while
Everything just goes in and out of my mind
No matter how hard I try
But there is one person that understands me the most when I feel like this
One person who makes me feel like I am normal
One person who makes me feel like I am not going insane
One person who makes me feel like I am going to be completely okay
That is him
I believe it will always be him
It has been him for this past year
With these long days, weeks and months going by
And I cannot be with him every day
And I cannot be with him every week
And I cannot be with him every month
That is just how it is sometimes
As this time goes by
When I am feeling alone and not in place
I always wish you were right beside me
Telling me that everything is going to be okay
And to the point where I start to cry
Because crying is the main thing that I have been doing so much of lately
You always seem to make everything feel better
No matter how hard you try
Sometimes you feel like you do not know what to say
But I know I am like that as well
It does not matter to me at all
Because I always know that you are listening to me
I will always listen to you too
No matter how serious or silly something is
Even when I am five hours away from home
I would fight until the end for you
So please
Next time that we see each other
Let’s hold onto each other a little tighter
Before saying goodbye for a bit
Irene enjoys spilling out her thoughts and feelings onto pages. If you do too, you can reach out to her through [email protected]