The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Redshirt senior wide receiver Bub Means (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during Saturday evenings game against FSU at Acrisure Stadium.
Takeaways | Pitt football’s offensive struggles continue while defense shines against Florida State
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023
Satire | The flawed food on Forbes
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • November 5, 2023
Pitt IT implements new measures to prevent phishing attacks
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • November 5, 2023
Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon brings fairy tales to life
By Irene Castillo, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023
One Minute Film Festival tells stories in 60 seconds
By Abbie Kelly, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Redshirt senior wide receiver Bub Means (0) catches a pass for a touchdown during Saturday evenings game against FSU at Acrisure Stadium.
Takeaways | Pitt football’s offensive struggles continue while defense shines against Florida State
By Matthew Scabilloni, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023
Satire | The flawed food on Forbes
By Alaina McCall, Staff Columnist • November 5, 2023
Pitt IT implements new measures to prevent phishing attacks
By Punya Bhasin, Assistant News Editor • November 5, 2023
Brothers Grimm Spectaculathon brings fairy tales to life
By Irene Castillo, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023
One Minute Film Festival tells stories in 60 seconds
By Abbie Kelly, Staff Writer • November 5, 2023

Poem | Weather and Distance

By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist
November 5, 2023
Poem+%7C+Weather+and+Distance
Fikayomi Olagbami | Senior Staff Illustrator

Every day that I wake up now

It is getting harder to get out of bed

Although I love the cold weather

I feel as though it is making things tough for me

 

As the brisk wind sways through this old city

And the rain occurs at the most random times

It hits me in my face whenever I am outside

I do not want to feel it anymore

 

Most of that time I would much rather be inside bundled in my bed 

Doing absolutely nothing in life

But when I lay in bed pondering for hours

I feel like nothing 

 

I feel unmotivated 

I feel bereft and out of my mind

That is when I want to go out

That is when I want to explore and move around

 

That is some of the time

It is not all of the time

With this change I feel away

Like I am in a whole other place

 

I do not feel like myself

I have not felt like myself for a while

Everything just goes in and out of my mind

No matter how hard I try 

 

But there is one person that understands me the most when I feel like this

One person who makes me feel like I am normal

One person who makes me feel like I am not going insane

One person who makes me feel like I am going to be completely okay

 

That is him

I believe it will always be him

It has been him for this past year

With these long days, weeks and months going by

 

And I cannot be with him every day

And I cannot be with him every week

And I cannot be with him every month

That is just how it is sometimes

 

As this time goes by

When I am feeling alone and not in place

I always wish you were right beside me 

Telling me that everything is going to be okay

 

And to the point where I start to cry 

Because crying is the main thing that I have been doing so much of lately

You always seem to make everything feel better

No matter how hard you try

 

Sometimes you feel like you do not know what to say

But I know I am like that as well

It does not matter to me at all

Because I always know that you are listening to me

 

I will always listen to you too

No matter how serious or silly something is

Even when I am five hours away from home

I would fight until the end for you

 

So please

Next time that we see each other

Let’s hold onto each other a little tighter

Before saying goodbye for a bit

 

Irene enjoys spilling out her thoughts and feelings onto pages. If you do too, you can reach out to her through [email protected]
About the Contributor
Irene Moran, Staff Columnist
Irene is a sophomore Psychology major with a minor in Sociology. She is from Philadelphia, PA and enjoys music, poetry, film, and much more. As a musician herself, she intends to write a lot about different bands and artists. You can reach out to Irene through 

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2023 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in

Privacy Preference Center

Consent Management

Advertising

Created by our advertising software OpenX.

openx.com

Opt Out
Strictly Necessary Cookies, Performance Cookies, Functionality Cookies, Targeting Cookies or Advertising Cookies

Analytics

To provide The Pitt News with data for advertisers and internal analytics.

google.com

Opt Out
Preferences, Security, Processes, Advertising, Session State, Analytics