Kenyon Bonner to step down as vice provost for student affairs in December

Kenyon Bonner, vice provost for student affairs, is stepping down from his position and leaving the University in December after almost two decades at Pitt.

Interim provost Joseph McCarthy announced in an email to students that Vice Provost Bonner accepted an offer to be the University of Virginia’s vice president and chief student affairs officer.

Bonner began at Pitt as assistant director of residence life, and in his email, vice provost McCarthy said, “Kenyon has certainly left his mark on all areas impacting a student’s time with us, and I want to recognize his outstanding service and leadership in those areas.”

In a statement released on Monday, Bonner, who has served as vice provost since 2016, thanked Pitt and reflected on his time at the University.

“I am immensely grateful for the unwavering support and tremendous opportunities I’ve had here over nearly 20 years, and I leave with a deep and profound appreciation for the incredible faculty, staff, colleagues and the tens of thousands of students I’ve had the privilege to work alongside,” Bonner said.

As vice provost Bonner helped form the Office of New Student Programs, PittServes, the Provost Academy summer bridge program as well as programs for commuter and transfer students.

University of Virginia president Jim Ryan expressed his excitement to welcome Bonner to UVA.

“Kenyon brings a wealth of experience to the role, along with a deep knowledge about, and commitment to, student development,” Ryan’s statement reads. “He’s as kind and genuine as he is talented, and I’ve been impressed by his appreciation for what makes UVA special.”

McCarthy reflected on Bonner’s time at the University in his email to the Pitt community.

“Over the years, and above all, Kenyon has demonstrated a focused commitment to incorporating well-being and belongingness, as well as principles of diversity, equity and inclusion, into both classroom and social settings to help all students make the most of their college experience,” McCarthy said.