‘The Wiz’ takes audiences on a soulful journey at the Benedum Center

In the heart of downtown Pittsburgh at the Benedum Center, audience members settled into their seats and found themselves swaying to the soulful and funky gospel and rock beats of the 1970s. Amidst the musical enchantment, emotions ran high — laughter, gasps of amazement and even tears flowed freely as the performance of “The Wiz” cast its spell on the stage.

The Pittsburgh Cultural Trust brought “The Wiz” to Pittsburgh from Oct. 31 through Nov. 5 in a touring revival before the show hits Broadway in April 2024. The Tony Award-winning musical took audiences on a soulful, gospel-infused adventure through a contemporary twist on L. Frank Baum’s classic “The Wizard of Oz.” The protagonist Dorothy, portrayed by Mariah Lyttle, took the audience on a journey through the whimsical Land of Oz to the Emerald City. Along her path, Dorothy makes friends, faces obstacles, overcomes personal doubts and learns the value of friendship and self-acceptance.

Schele Williams, director of “The Wiz,” said the show is not merely a retelling of “The Wizard of Oz,” but a vibrant celebration of Black creativity and representation.

“The Wiz was created as a Black version of ‘The Wizard of Oz,’” Williams said. “When it debuted on Broadway in 1974, followed by the film in 1978, it had a huge impact on the Black community. Classic stories did not often include Black bodies, and ‘The Wiz’ gave us a sense of belonging.”

Williams said the musical personally impacted her when it was first released in 1978.

“Not only was it us onstage, it was our music,” Williams said. “That is something that I have cherished since I first saw the show in 1978. It changed my life.”

Kendra Whitlock Ingram, president and CEO of the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, expressed the significance of bringing a pre-Broadway show to Pittsburgh. Whitlock Ingram said the show is not only entertaining, but an experience with profound impact.

“To have the musical remounted and revived in 2023, in a fresh look reflecting where we are today as a country, is a very exciting thing,” Whitlock Ingram said. “We’re very excited,

to have it as a pre-Broadway revival that comes to Pittsburgh before it goes to Broadway is huge!”

Whitlock Ingram said college audiences may not know the history behind “The Wiz” and may only know the recent adaptation “The Wiz Live!” She added that there is a timeless importance of acknowledging the musical’s cultural and social impact.

“A lot of folks in college may remember ‘The Wiz’ from the live performance that was on NBC a year or so ago, but it was an iconic musical,” Whitlock Ingram said. “It was one of the first musicals with an all-Black cast, where Black people in the United States could see themselves represented on the Broadway stage.”

Miriam Kasato, a junior neuroscience major, said the “The Wiz” left her with a wellspring of emotions and newfound inspiration. Kasato said the show was a powerful affirmation, making her feel that there was a place for her on the grand stage.

“Being a Black girl in musical theater, there aren’t that many roles for me,” Kasato said. “Sitting down in the audience and hearing a full cast of beautiful and diverse voices come together made me very emotional because it’s a representation and symbol that it can happen, and I don’t have to be put in a limited box.”

Kasato said she felt a powerful connection to the performance, expressing how it left her feeling truly seen and acknowledged.

“Watching the show felt like the representation of my everyday life,” Kasato said. “When water was poured on the evil queen Evillene’s hair, she said ‘It’s going to ruin my silk press,’ and that’s something that I experienced just last week when I straightened my hair and a drop of water from the rain curled my hair, it was so relatable and I felt so heard and represented.”

Marc Fleming, chief marketing officer and vice president of Broadway programming at the Pittsburgh Cultural Trust, discussed the intricacies of the production’s journey to Pittsburgh. Fleming said a lot of risk, effort and faith went into bringing “The Wiz” to Pittsburgh.

“We had faith in the producing team and relied upon their track record,” Fleming said. “In this case, the risk has paid off with a near-sold-out run in Pittsburgh and great reviews in Baltimore, where it recently opened.”

Williams said she collaborated with her creative team to deliver a compelling experience to the audience. Williams said the revival of the show was more than just a reimagining — it was a celebration of both the past and the future, a gift to audiences spanning the entire country.

“We have an incredible creative team, and we trust each other. We talk about every moment and have worked to create a show with intention and care,” Williams said. “Our hope is that audiences around the country receive this gift with love and leave the theater filled with joy.”