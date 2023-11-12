The Panther Crawl
Pitt football faces abysmal 28-13 loss to Syracuse at Yankee Stadium

By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
November 11, 2023
Redshirt+freshman+defensive+back+Javon+McIntyre+%2820%29+attempts+to+tackle+a+Syracuse+player+during+Pitt+football%E2%80%99s+game+against+Syracuse+on+Nov.+5%2C+2022.
Pamela Smith | Contributing Editor
Redshirt freshman defensive back Javon McIntyre (20) attempts to tackle a Syracuse player during Pitt football’s game against Syracuse on Nov. 5, 2022.

When a football game is played at a baseball stadium, one would expect home runs to ensue. But that was not the case in Pitt football’s matchup with Syracuse on Saturday in Yankee Stadium, as the Panthers (2-8, ACC 1-5) fell to the Orange (5-5, ACC 1-5) 28-13 in a shockingly bad performance from both teams. 

The Orange threw for just 17 passing yards, but that did not stop them from dominating the Panthers. Syracuse redshirt sophomore tight end Dan Villari led the Orange in passing, completing just three passes for 12 yards.

While the Orange’s passing game was abysmal, the Panthers’ wasn’t much better. Pitt redshirt sophomore quarterback Christain Veilleux threw for 161 yards and a touchdown. But Veilleux also threw an interception that was returned for a touchdown. 

With its passing game nearly nonexistent, Syracuse had to rely primarily on its rushing attack. Luckily for the Orange, its running backs came to play, as Syracuse rushed for 382 yards as a team.

The Panthers fared well in the first half. Despite an early Syracuse touchdown in the first quarter, Pitt was able to take a 13-7 lead going into halftime. 

But it all fell apart for the Panthers in the second half. Syracuse redshirt senior quarterback Garrett Shrader rushed for a 21-yard touchdown to give the Orange a 14-13 lead midway through the third quarter.

The Orange followed up Shrader’s touchdown by picking off Veilleux’s pass and returning it for a touchdown. Syracuse earned another touchdown early in the fourth quarter to secure its 28-13 win. 

The loss puts Pitt at 2-8 on the season. Pitt will need to recover quickly as it has a short week before its next game against Boston College on Thursday. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. and coverage will air on ESPN.

Brian Sherry, Sports Editor

