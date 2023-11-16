Column | Pitt volleyball starters as Panther football players

Pitt volleyball head coach Dan Fisher made an appearance on the Fan Morning show this past Wednesday, where he drew an interesting comparison.

“[Volleyball’s] a lot like football in the stop, start nature,” Fisher said. ”There’s a whistle, it’s really intense, then we chill out.”

Fisher’s comment made me think of how Pitt volleyball and Pitt football are more similar than the stop-and-start nature of the two sports. Pitt volleyball has tons of talent that’s comparable to talented Pitt football players of the past and present.

Here are some of the best comparisons I can draw from Pitt volleyball to Pitt football.

Junior setter Rachel Fairbanks — Kenny Pickett

Like the quarterback in football, the setter is the leader of the offense in volleyball, and Fairbanks has excelled at quarterbacking the high-powered Panthers’ attack this season. The Tustin, California, native helped the Panthers lead the ACC in hitting percentage and has the second-most kills per set and assists per set in the conference. Fairbanks has earned three ACC Setter of the Week awards through leading this explosive offense.

But Fairbanks’ stats don’t even tell the full story of her dominance for the Panthers. The junior’s ability to make sets to all three hitting positions, even when it doesn’t seem possible, keeps defenses on their toes. Fairbanks’ ability to keep her options open is comparable to how Pickett’s ability to keep a play alive helps him find wide-open receivers.

While Fairbanks mainly operates as the Panthers’ quarterback of the offense, she has also helped a ton on defense. On the season, Fairbanks has added 132 digs and 36 blocks, which is comparable to how outside linebackers, like senior Bangally Kamara, have to both defend the pass and run.

First-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock — Israel Abanikanda

Right-side hitters are especially like running backs. Babcock has had a ridiculous first year for the Panthers and has already won five ACC Freshman of the Week awards and one ACC Player of the Week award. On the season, she leads the Panthers in kills with 302 and has a hitting percentage of .322.

Against No. 8 Georgia Tech, Babcock played perfect volleyball. The Los Angeles, California, native finished the day with 15 kills, no errors and a hitting percentage of .652. Babcock’s performance compared to the many dominant games Abanikanda had during his senior season.

On the defensive side of the ball, Babcock is just as talented. She’s second on the team in blocks with 93 and has added 100 digs. The production Babcock gives the Panthers’ defense is comparable to redshirt senior cornerback Marquis Williams.

First-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford — Jordan Addison

The outside hitter position is very similar to a wide receiver, and Stafford has produced in this role. Similar to Babcock, Stafford has won two ACC Freshman of the Week honors. The Torrance, California, native is second on the team in kills with 274 and has a hitting percentage of .250.

Stafford’s game is as close as there is to a top-target wide receiver. The first-year leads the teams in attempts with 692 and has produced with her opportunities. The first-year’s high volume is similar to Addison’s 2021 season, where he produced on his program record 100 receptions.

Defensively, Stafford has 61 blocks and 139 digs and is most commonly targeted in serve receive. Of the 1,414 opponent serves the Panthers faced this season, Stafford has received 544 of them. Stafford is also efficient, as she has only made an error on 33 of those serves. The production Stafford gives defensively is comparable to redshirt senior cornerback M.J. Devonshire. The Panthers’ opponents test her a lot, but she makes many key plays.

Redshirt senior outside hitter Valeria Vazquez Gomez — Redshirt wide receiver Bub Means

Vazquez Gomez’s production has come down from last season due to the dominance of the first-years, but she has excelled when she gets the ball and has heated up recently. On the season, she’s third on the team in kills with 171 and has a hitting percentage of .272.

The Manati, Puerto Rico, native has a unique approach when hitting. Vazquez Gomez keeps her right arm down while jumping when hitters usually bring both arms up. The redshirt senior’s ability to keep her right arm down before her swing causes the opponent to mess up the timing of the block. This is similar to how Means shows his hands late on a reception to mess up the timing of the defender.

Vazquez Gomez has also shined on defense. She is second on the team with 149 digs and has 32 blocks. Vazquez Gomez’s defense, especially in the back row, is comparable to the production of redshirt senior linebacker Shayne Simon. The senior linebacker is a reliable defensive presence, just like Vazquez Gomez.

Graduate student middle blockers Chiamaka Nwokolo and Emma Monks — Erick Hallett and Brandon Hill

Defensively, middle blockers make the biggest difference for Pitt. Nwokolo and Monks have combined for 206 blocks and have helped Pitt lead in the ACC in blocks per set with 3.05.

Monks leads the ACC in blocks per set with 1.58, and Nwokolo is close behind with 1.25. The production the middle blockers bring has similar traits to Hallett and Hill because they made big plays that would often decide games.

On offense, the middle blockers don’t get as much usage as the right-side and outside hitters. Pitt typically prefers to go to middle blockers on perfect passes. But when the perfect pass comes, they produce. Both Monks and Nwokolo are top four in the ACC in hitting percentage, and their ability to produce whenever they have the opportunity is comparable to junior tight end Gavin Bartholomew.

Junior libero Emmy Klika — SirVocea Dennis

Similar to a middle linebacker, the libero is the quarterback of the defense. Klika has fared well behind the stout Panthers block. Klika leads Pitt in digs with 272 on the season and has had career highs against ranked opponents.

Behind Pitt’s blocking, Klika has made the most of the balls that make it through the Panthers’ front row. The junior has especially frustrated opponents by covering balls that hit off the opponents’ block. Klika’s ability to dig the ball and cover off the opponents’ block compares to how Dennis shined in filling the gap and making pass deflections.

The libero’s role on offense is to become the setter when the setter makes the first touch. In Pitt’s system, this happens often, and Klika makes the most of these opportunities by adding 85 assists on the season. This libero’s offensive job is most comparable to a backup quarterback like former Panther Nick Patti.