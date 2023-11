Pitt women’s volleyball defeated the Louisville Cardinals in reverse sweep comeback after falling 0-2 in the early sets. The highly anticipated match between No. 7 Pitt and No. 4 Louisville was complete with record setting attendance for the volleyball team in the Petersen Events Center.

Gallery • 8 Photos Bronco York | Staff Photographer Pitt players celebrate after a point during Saturday afternoon's match against Louisville at the Petersen Events Center.