United Steelworkers cite delayed bargaining with faculty in unfair labor practice charges against Pitt

By Jack Troy, Senior Staff Writer
1:32 am
Ethan Shulman | Visual Editor
Supporters of the faculty union gather outside of the William Pitt Union on Friday, Feb. 24.

The United Steelworkers filed an unfair labor practice charge against Pitt on Monday for allegedly failing to bargain in good faith with faculty, according to a press release from the union. 

The union cited delayed responses from administration to their proposals on compensation and layoff policies as reasons for the charges. It also pointed to more than a year without a counterproposal on the union’s plan for research support, including bridge funding, travel reimbursement and limits on how much faculty must rely on grant funding. 

“Negotiations can only be effective when both sides participate,” USW District 10 Director Bernie Hall said in a press release. “The administration’s relentless silence on some of the most important bargaining topics suggests it has no interest in reaching a contract.”

Faculty voted by a wide margin to unionize in October 2021, and bargaining began in earnest five months later. While the two sides have reached tentative agreements on numerous non-economic issues, questions of pay and benefits remain unresolved. Negotiations have blown by the average of 466 days for a newly formed education union to reach a collective bargaining agreement with their employer. 

Additionally, the union alleges that Pitt unilaterally gave new members of the bargaining unit fewer health care options and higher out of pocket expenses than existing workers — a violation of Pennsylvania labor law.

Pitt did not respond to immediate requests for comment. 

It’s now up to the Pennsylvania Labor Relations Board to adjudicate the dispute. This isn’t the first time that USW has turned to the board for help. 

A June 28 unfair labor practice charge alleges that Pitt held captive audience meetings where staff were told to report organizing activity and spread an anti-union message. Staff await an election date after collecting enough signed cards to trigger a vote earlier in June. 

 

This story will be updated as more information becomes available. 
