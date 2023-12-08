Police Blotter: Dec. 1 – Dec 5

Friday, December 1

Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Brackenridge Hall. Investigation pending.

Pitt police reported a theft of Apple AirPods at Lawrence Hall. Investigation pending.

Saturday, December 2

Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued one conduct referral to a student at Sutherland Hall.

Pitt police reported an institutional vandalism at the Frick Fine Arts Building.

Sunday, December 3

Pitt police issued one citation arrest for harassment and threat at the Darragh Street Apartments.

Monday, December 4

Pitt police reported a criminal mischief after graffiti was found on a building at the Eureka Building.

Tuesday, December 5

Pitt police issued two citations for defiant trespass on the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.

Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation and issued one conduct referral to a student at Lothrop Hall.