Police Blotter: Dec. 1 – Dec 5

Friday, December 1
Pitt police reported a theft of a bicycle at Brackenridge Hall. Investigation pending.
Pitt police reported a theft of Apple AirPods at Lawrence Hall. Investigation pending.
Saturday, December 2
Campus security authorities reported a liquor law violation and issued one conduct referral to a student at Sutherland Hall.
Pitt police reported an institutional vandalism at the Frick Fine Arts Building.
Sunday, December 3
Pitt police issued one citation arrest for harassment and threat at the Darragh Street Apartments.
Monday, December 4
Pitt police reported a criminal mischief after graffiti was found on a building at the Eureka Building.
Tuesday, December 5
Pitt police issued two citations for defiant trespass on the 4000 block of Fifth Avenue.
Campus security authorities reported a drug law violation and issued one conduct referral to a student at Lothrop Hall.