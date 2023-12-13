The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
Five Pitt volleyball players earn All-American honors, Olivia Babcock wins Freshman of the Year

By Brian Sherry, Sports Editor
December 13, 2023
First-year+opposite+hitter+Olivia+Babcock+%285%29+serves+the+ball+in+front+of+a+record-setting+crowd+during+Saturday+afternoons+match+against+Louisville+at+the+Petersen+Events+Center.
Bronco York | Staff Photographer
First-year opposite hitter Olivia Babcock (5) serves the ball in front of a record-setting crowd during Saturday afternoon’s match against Louisville at the Petersen Events Center.

With the NCAA Final Four on the horizon, Pitt volleyball received some morale-boosting news on Wednesday, as the AVCA bestowed five Panthers with All-American honors. First-year right-side hitter Olivia Babcock was also named AVCA Freshman of the Year, becoming the first Panther to win this award.

Babcock led the Panthers in offensive production, recording 408 kills and 50 service aces in 2023. The first-year was previously named ACC Freshman of the Year earlier this season.

Junior setter Rachel Fairbanks and Babcock both earned top honors, as the AVCA named the pair to the All-American First Team. Both players were crucial to the Panthers’ 2023 successes. Fairbanks was especially valuable to the Panthers as a facilitator, accumulating 904 total assists throughout the 2023 season.

First-year outside hitter Torrey Stafford picked up AVCA Third-Team honors, joining Babcock as the two Pitt first-years to gain All-American status. Stafford and Babcock formed a deadly offensive duo this season, combining for 770 total kills on the year.

Junior libero Emmy Klika and redshirt senior middle blocker Emma Monks rounded out the Panthers’ All-American roster, earning a spot on the Honorable Mention list. 

The Panthers will look to show off their highly touted roster on Thursday night, as Pitt takes on Nebraska at 7 p.m. in the NCAA Final Four in Tampa, Florida.

Brian Sherry, Sports Editor

