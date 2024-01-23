Jaland Lowe named ACC Rookie of the Week

The ACC named Pitt first-year guard Jaland Lowe as the ACC Rookie of the Week. The Missouri City, Texas, native joins his backcourt partner first-year guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington as the only Pitt teammates to ever win the award in the same season.

Lowe’s recognition comes after a huge Pitt upset over Duke. The first-year guard nailed a dagger three-pointer to silence the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd. Lowe averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 assists last week against Syracuse and the Blue Devils.

Lowe has taken full advantage of the increased role. At the beginning of the new year, Lowe entered the starting lineup due to an injury to junior guard Ishmael Leggett. Lowe capitalized on his opportunity and has made his mark for the Panthers.