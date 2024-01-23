The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Satire | Time to come OUT and get it, Selena
Satire | Time to come OUT and get it, Selena
By Anna Ehlers, Contributing Editor • 12:52 am
‘Transition degree’: Pitt’s new Master of Data Science program offered fully online
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 12:00 am
Jaland Lowe named ACC Rookie of the Week
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • January 22, 2024
Pitt men’s basketball looks to keep rolling against Georgia Tech
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • January 22, 2024
Takeaways | Pitt men’s basketball shows toughness against Duke
By Aidan Kasner, Staff Writer • January 22, 2024

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Satire | Time to come OUT and get it, Selena
Satire | Time to come OUT and get it, Selena
By Anna Ehlers, Contributing Editor • 12:52 am
‘Transition degree’: Pitt’s new Master of Data Science program offered fully online
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 12:00 am
Jaland Lowe named ACC Rookie of the Week
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • January 22, 2024
Pitt men’s basketball looks to keep rolling against Georgia Tech
By Jack Markowski, Senior Staff Writer • January 22, 2024
Takeaways | Pitt men’s basketball shows toughness against Duke
By Aidan Kasner, Staff Writer • January 22, 2024

Jaland Lowe named ACC Rookie of the Week

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
January 22, 2024
First-year+guard+Jaland+Lowe+%2815%29+dribbles+the+ball+during+Tuesday+night%E2%80%99s+game+against+Duke+at+the+Petersen+Events+Center.+
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
First-year guard Jaland Lowe (15) dribbles the ball during Tuesday night’s game against Duke at the Petersen Events Center.

The ACC named Pitt first-year guard Jaland Lowe as the ACC Rookie of the Week. The Missouri City, Texas, native joins his backcourt partner first-year guard Carlton “Bub” Carrington as the only Pitt teammates to ever win the award in the same season. 

Lowe’s recognition comes after a huge Pitt upset over Duke. The first-year guard nailed a dagger three-pointer to silence the Cameron Indoor Stadium crowd. Lowe averaged 18.5 points and 4.5 assists last week against Syracuse and the Blue Devils.

Lowe has taken full advantage of the increased role. At the beginning of the new year, Lowe entered the starting lineup due to an injury to junior guard Ishmael Leggett. Lowe capitalized on his opportunity and has made his mark for the Panthers.
About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in