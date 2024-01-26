Pitt women’s basketball beat Virginia, wins first ACC contest under Tory Verdi

Pitt women’s basketball (7-13, 1-6 ACC) came into Thursday night’s matchup winless in the ACC, but that changed tonight as they defeated Virginia (9-10, 1-7 ACC) 56-52.

The Panthers earned their first ACC win of the year by forcing 22 Virginia turnovers and causing the Cavaliers to shoot 17-for-60 from the field.

Senior forward Liatu King was most impressive in the Panthers’ win as she finished the night with 15 points, 16 rebounds, four assists and five steals.

The Panthers’ defense started the game off annoying the Cavaliers’ offense, forcing five turnovers in the first five minutes of the game. The Panthers also only allowed one Cavaliers field goal in the first five minutes.

Joining the defense’s hot start, the Panthers offense scored 13 quick points in these first five minutes of the game.

Per usual, King led Pitt’s offense, with her scoring six points while making all three of her shot attempts. King’s hot start ultimately caused Virginia head coach Amaka Agugua-Hamilton to call a timeout with 5:03 remaining in the first quarter and Pitt leading 13-4.

Off the Cavalier timeout, Pitt’s tenacity didn’t stop. The Panthers immediately forced another Virginia turnover and King scored her eighth point on her fourth field goal attempt of the game.

Then the Cavaliers responded with a 9-0 run of their own. Virginia’s run was led by their defense, mimicking the tenacious defense Pitt displayed early in the game. Virginia’s response left Pitt with only a 15-13 lead at the end of the first quarter.

To start the second quarter, Pitt sophomore guard Marley Washenitz made her fourth three-pointer of the season, when she previously would shoot 3 for 25 from beyond the arc. The Washenitz three-pointer also gave Pitt their first points since 4:19 left in the first quarter.

But then the Panthers’ offensive struggles persisted, as they didn’t score until after the second-quarter media timeout.

After the timeout, the Cavaliers took their first lead of the game. But graduate student forward Jala Jordan quickly responded by scoring the Panthers’ first points in 5:24, which gave Pitt a 20-19 lead.

Once more, the Panthers struggled to score. The Cavaliers took advantage of this by going on a 7-3 run for the remainder of the half, which gave them a 26-23 lead at the end of the first half.

The Cavaliers’ runs throughout the first half were triggered by first-year guard Kymora Johnson, who shot 3 for 3 from beyond the arc in the first half.

Pitt kept the game close despite their struggles to make a basket for long periods of the first half. This was primarily because of its brutal defense, which forced nine Virginia turnovers.

The Panthers started the second half the same way they started the first half — with tenacious defense and quick baskets. In the first 1:39, Pitt went on a 7-0 run and forced a Virginia timeout. Jordan sparked the Panthers’ run with five quick points.

Off the Virginia timeout, Pitt kept with the intensity and went on a 5-0 run. The Panthers’ run helped Pitt get out to a 35-26 lead before the media timeout in the third quarter.

After the third-quarter media timeout, the Cavaliers scored their first points of the second half, but the Panthers looked as efficient as ever. Virginia cut Pitt’s lead to 35-29, but the Panthers then responded with a 12-3 run.

In the third quarter, the Panthers outscored the Cavaliers 24-6 and brought themselves out to a 47-32 lead, putting them in a good position to win their first ACC game of the season.

The Cavaliers showed in the fourth quarter they were not going to make it easy for the Panthers. Virginia went on a quick 6-2 run and forced multiple Panther turnovers, forcing Pitt head coach Tory Verdi to call a timeout with the Panthers leading 49-38.

Off Verdi’s timeout, Johnson converted two layups along with a free throw to go on a 5-0 run by herself.

The Panthers and Cavaliers went cold from the floor until King hit a clutch hook shot. A few possessions later, Jordan hit a clutch hook shot of her own. The two hook shots gave the Panthers a 53-44 lead with 2:49 left.

Virginia quickly responded to the Panthers’ hook shots by going on a 5-0 run, but sophomore guard Aislin Malcolm answered by making a two-point field goal 10 seconds after the Cavaliers made it a four-point game.

In the final 1:10 after Malcolm’s basket, the Cavaliers only made one more shot, making it easy for the Panthers to close out their first ACC win of the year.

The Panthers return to action on Sunday at 2:00 p.m. as they travel to face No. 18 Louisville (17-3, 6-1 ACC) in the KFC Yum! Center.