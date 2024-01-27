The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt passes the ball in front of senior forward Blake Hinson (2) during Pitt mens basketballs game against Cansius Saturday night.
Pitt men’s basketball comes up short against Miami
5:28 pm
Pitt wrestling loses to No. 8 NC State in their ACC dual opener
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • 3:37 pm
Opinion | Your guilt at buying from Shein is your moral compass desperately knocking
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • January 26, 2024
Students, professors reflect on one year of ChatGPT 
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • January 26, 2024
Community activists speak at Pitt’s annual diversity forum
By Emily Handrahan, Staff Writer • January 26, 2024

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt passes the ball in front of senior forward Blake Hinson (2) during Pitt mens basketballs game against Cansius Saturday night.
Pitt men’s basketball comes up short against Miami
5:28 pm
Pitt wrestling loses to No. 8 NC State in their ACC dual opener
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • 3:37 pm
Opinion | Your guilt at buying from Shein is your moral compass desperately knocking
By Livia Daggett, Contributing Editor • January 26, 2024
Students, professors reflect on one year of ChatGPT 
By Patrick Diana, Staff Writer • January 26, 2024
Community activists speak at Pitt’s annual diversity forum
By Emily Handrahan, Staff Writer • January 26, 2024

Pitt wrestling loses to No. 8 NC State in their ACC dual opener

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
3:37 pm
A+Pitt+wrestler+is+declared+the+winner+of+their+match+during+Fridays+wrestling+meet+against+NC+State+in+the+Fitzgerald+Field+House.
Alex Jurkuta | Staff Photographer
A Pitt wrestler is declared the winner of their match during Friday’s wrestling meet against NC State in the Fitzgerald Field House.

After two consecutive home losses to top-25 ranked teams, Pitt wrestling looked to finally defend the Fitzgerald Field House and beat No. 8 NC State in their ACC dual opener. The Panthers and the Wolfpack shared the ACC championship last season. But in their first matchup this season, the Panthers were dominated by the Wolfpack 31-6.

Not all was bad for the Panthers, though. Redshirt seniors Reece Heller and Cole Matthews picked up two top-10 wins individually. But the Panthers lost the other eight bouts to the Wolfpack to lose their fifth dual out of their last six.

The Panthers missed their first-year heavyweight Dayton Pitzer. The 285-pound will miss the rest of the season with injury. His replacement redshirt junior Geoff Magin fell handily to NC State’s redshirt junior Owen Trephan 20-4. 

The loss marks the Panthers’ sixth loss, and likely kicks them out of the top-25. It also sets the Panthers behind in the ACC, and for them to finish with a share of the ACC championship, they’ll likely have to win out. 

It’s a tough stretch for the Panthers but all is not lost. The Panthers have a chance to end their three-game losing streak next Friday on the road against Duke.

About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in