The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt Career Center hosts Internship Week for students to learn about career opportunities 
Pitt Career Center hosts Internship Week for students to learn about career opportunities 
By Emma Hannan, Staff Writer • 11:16 am
SGB discusses upcoming election season, resolution for staff union 
By Emma Hannan, Staff Writer • 9:01 am
Satire | Do interns even deserve to be paid in experience?
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • 1:46 am
‘We deserve to have a voice’: Pitt graduate workers assemble inside the Cathedral of Learning to demand recognition of their union
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • 12:26 am
‘The perfect option’: Students speak on University jobs
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 12:06 am

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
Pitt Career Center hosts Internship Week for students to learn about career opportunities 
Pitt Career Center hosts Internship Week for students to learn about career opportunities 
By Emma Hannan, Staff Writer • 11:16 am
SGB discusses upcoming election season, resolution for staff union 
By Emma Hannan, Staff Writer • 9:01 am
Satire | Do interns even deserve to be paid in experience?
By Thomas Riley, Opinions Editor • 1:46 am
‘We deserve to have a voice’: Pitt graduate workers assemble inside the Cathedral of Learning to demand recognition of their union
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • 12:26 am
‘The perfect option’: Students speak on University jobs
By Briana Bindus, Staff Writer • 12:06 am

Jaland Lowe is making the most of his promotion to the starting lineup

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
January 30, 2024
First-year+guard+Jaland+Lowe+%2815%29+dribbles+the+ball+during+the+game+against+Duke+at+the+Petersen+Events+Center+on+January+9th.
Kaylee Uribe | Staff Photographer
First-year guard Jaland Lowe (15) dribbles the ball during the game against Duke at the Petersen Events Center on January 9th.

Heading into a season full of questions surrounding the backcourt, Pitt men’s basketball went the untraditional route. First-year guards Jaland Lowe and Carlton “Bub” Carrington were thrown into an uncomfortable position — manning the backcourt of a team hungry to return to the NCAA tournament. 

While Carrington delivered immediate success, Lowe struggled. For the viewer, it seemed as if the young guard just wasn’t ready for the moment. But as his play of late has shown, he’s more than ready. 

Through the Panthers first 12 games of the season, Lowe averaged just around 15 minutes per game and four points per game.

Lowe struggled through the beginning of the season with a nagging injury sustained in the summer. And roster turnover in August almost immediately emphasized Lowe’s role on the team.

After the Panthers’ 12th game of the season on Dec. 20, Lowe and the rest of the Panthers returned to their respective hometowns to spend time with their families. During this break, Lowe says he spoke with his family about his play. This home trip triggered something in the first-year guard. 

An injury to junior guard Ishmael Leggett opened up a spot in the Panthers’ starting lineup for Lowe. In the Panthers’ last eight games, Lowe has raised his scoring to 13 points per game, and his minutes per game rose to 29. For Lowe, this scoring burst is just a culmination of him finally feeling healthy.

“I always felt comfortable,” Lowe said. “It was about feeling comfortable in my body. I am feeling a lot healthier, and that helps my comfort out there on the court and helps me play my game. I’m almost 100% now.”

On the trip back to Texas, Lowe counted successes in healing from an injury and increased playtime. Lowe attributes some of the newfound success to his father Marland, who has attended almost every game.

“He leaves the coaching to [Jeff] Capel,” Lowe said. “But my dad’s been great throughout this whole journey.”

Lowe’s increased production has resulted in increased recognition. Lowe was named ACC Rookie of the Week after his performances against Duke and Georgia Tech. Carrington and Lowe are the first Pitt teammates to ever win the weekly award in the same season. 

Along with the recognition, Lowe’s responsibility has jumped. Lowe is a mainstay in the Panthers lineup, especially lately in close games. In the upset against Duke, Lowe drained a dagger three-pointer, which literally and figuratively silenced the crowd.

In their loss to Miami, the Panthers had an opportunity to win the game on the last possession. Instead of drawing up a play for senior forward Blake Hinson or Carrington, the Panthers put the ball in the hands of Lowe.

While the shot was unsuccessful — albeit due to controversy — it shows the growth Lowe has made as a player and the faith the team has in him. 

This confidence isn’t something that Panthers fans have seen throughout the start of the year, but it shows why Lowe was the No. 66 ranked player in his high school class. To Lowe, he’s simply playing how he knows he can play. 

“I’m just playing like myself,” Lowe said. “Everyone on the team saw it before the season started, just in pickup games. It’s nothing new, it’s just that everybody, including myself, is seeing that I’m back to being and playing like myself.”

This surge of production and confidence doesn’t come without support. Panthers head coach Jeff Capel has continued to support Lowe even when he struggled to start the season. 

“He’s a good player,” Capel said in a post-game press conference after Lowe shot 1-for-8 from the field. “He’s played well, he just hasn’t shot well.”

Capel’s trust in Lowe is what triggered Lowe’s promotion. And Lowe and Capel will need to keep trusting each other, as well as the rest of the team, moving forward.

The Panthers currently sit 12-8 and will need to finish strong to return to the NCAA tournament. And it is likely that Lowe will continue to play a big role for the Panthers. For Lowe, he wants to see the team show resilience down the stretch of the season. 

“[I want to see] the fight that we know we can bring each and every night,” Lowe said. “At the end of the day, the ACC is one of the hardest leagues to win, and we know our ultimate goal is to try to get to win a championship. In order to do that, we need to fight.”
About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 75 articles as a member of the sports staff.

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in