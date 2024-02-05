Pitt women’s basketball loses to ACC foe Notre Dame, 53-78

Pitt women’s basketball traveled to South Bend on Sunday afternoon for a match-up against Notre Dame. The Fighting Irish (17-4, 7-3 ACC) came away with the 78-53 win and extended their three-game win.

The Panthers continued to struggle with scoring against the Fighting Irish. Pitt had a 29% field goal percentage and went 6-for-12 on layups.

Pitt’s top two scorers earned double-doubles on Sunday. Senior guard Liatu King picked up her 13th double-double with 18 points and 14 rebounds. King also earned her 1,000th career point with a jumper in the third quarter of the game. Graduate student forward Jala Jordan also earned a double-double with 17 points and 10 rebounds.

Pitt took its only lead early in the first quarter, starting with sophomore guard Aislin Malcolm’s driving layup in the opening minute. The Fighting Irish caught up halfway through the first quarter after Irish senior forward Maddy Westbeld capitalized on a Pitt turnover. Notre Dame gained 18 points off of Pitt’s turnovers.

The Panthers went into the second quarter down 18-14. Senior forward Gabby Hutcherson started the quarter with a jumper, which cut the deficit down 19-16. Halfway through the second, the Panthers got the Irish’s lead down to two, but Notre Dame responded with seven straight unanswered points. Notre Dame led 36-27 at the half.

The Irish pulled away after the break. Before head coach Tory Verdi called a time-out, the Irish took nine out of the first 11 points in the third. With 1:21 remaining, Jordan went 4-for-4 on the free-throw line to end the quarter trailing 37-55.

The Fighting Irish swept the first nine points at the start of the fourth quarter, extending their lead 64-37. The Panthers struggled to cut the 27-point lead and lost 78-53.

The Panthers are back on their home court on Thursday against Florida State in another ACC matchup.