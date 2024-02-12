Opinion | Valentine’s Day is for people not in relationships, too

Have you ever been single on Valentine’s Day? I know I have, many times. It’s a time to take yourself out on a date if no one is brave enough to ask you out — or if you’re not brave enough to ask someone else out. I understand that feeling completely. It is OK to be single on Valentine’s Day, and you do not have to be in a relationship in order to be happy.

I have heard many friends and people online say that they think being single is boring, but you should not have to rely on a significant other to be your main source of fun and happiness. You can have so much fun with your friends and family or even random people you meet at a party. Being single is not inherently boring.

If you have dated, or possibly had some situationships, they often include some sort of heartbreak. Maybe you really liked someone and they friend-zone you — it happens to the best of us. That’s what life is all about. We start liking someone, maybe they like you back, then you start talking a lot and then you start dating. That sounds easy, right? Well, it’s not that easy. Honestly, forming a connection with someone can be a little tough. It takes time and patience. You’ll meet people that you think are the one, and then they turn out not to be.

If that class crush you have rejects you, take yourself on a date. If you find out that one friend that you started developing feelings for doesn’t have the same feelings for you, you definitely deserve to take yourself out on a date. Get your favorite food, watch your favorite show or movie — just relax. You can even have a fun night with your single friends.

I love watching rom-coms. I will definitely watch a few on Valentine’s Day, and you should, too. “When Harry Met Sally” is my favorite movie of all time because of how genuine it is. It is definitely a romantic comedy, but there are also some scenes that are so real. It doesn’t really have those rom-com cliches like many others. It follows the story of Harry and Sally, who met after graduating college. They are on a drive together from Chicago to New York. At first, Sally isn’t a fan of Harry, but the two reconnect years later. Sally starts getting used to him and they both start developing feelings for each other. There are some ups and downs throughout their relationship, which tends to happen, but they both put in the effort for each other.

Another good one is “How To Lose A Guy In 10 Days.” Benjamin, an advertising executive, bets that he can make a girl fall in love with him in 10 days. Andie, a magazine editor, is writing a story on how to lose a guy in 10 days. The two meet, and the rest continues from there.

“He’s Just Not That Into You” does a nice job illustrating different ideas of what people want in relationships. It follows multiple characters navigating their terrible love lives. Some are in situationships, and others are in relationships that don’t seem right. You might recognize Alex’s famous quote from the movie, “No, you’re not [the exception]. You’re not at all. In fact, you’re the rule. And the rule is this — if a guy doesn’t call you, he doesn’t want to call you. So trust me when I say, if a guy is treating you like he doesn’t give a shit, then he genuinely doesn’t give a shit. No exceptions.”

Aside from watching movies on Valentine’s Day, you could also go out to eat with your single friends — make a reservation at a nice restaurant if you really want to. Just have fun with it. If you don’t want to go out, maybe you can bake some sweets. If you don’t feel like baking, treat yourself to something yummy. All the singles on Valentine’s Day deserve all the love.

If you are not a fan of Valentine’s Day, that’s OK. I didn’t really celebrate it last year when I was in a relationship, but there are some really nice aspects of the holiday. I especially love the cute candy and snacks a lot of stores release.

Just because you’re single does not mean that being single should be boring for you. There are plenty of fun activities for singles if you know where to look. If you’ve been in a few relationships, especially ones that have lasted for a while, I understand that you may not be used to being on your own. It’s not the end of the world, though. Enjoy the single life for a bit, and with a little bit of patience, you might find the one.

As for the people who are in relationships, especially the guys who have a girlfriend, buy her flowers. It’s the bare minimum. You don’t have to get the most expensive flowers — even a little means a lot.

