Roundup of student reproductive, sexual health and safety resources

By Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
2:58 am
TPN File Photo
Pitt’s Student Health Services in Nordenberg Hall.

In preparation for Valentine’s Day, The Pitt News has compiled a list of sexual and relationship resources for students.

Student Health Services

In addition to providing primary care for students, Pitt’s Student Health Services also offers complete sexual healthcare, from gynecological exams to contraception prescriptions to STD testing. SHS is located at 119 University Place in Nordenberg Hall, and students can make appointments via the patient portal or by calling the SHS phone number.

Planned Parenthood

Planned Parenthood of Western Pennsylvania specializes in family planning services as well as gynecological services. Appointments and visits can be made entirely online. Their health center at 933 Liberty Ave. is one of the few within Pittsburgh city limits to offer abortion services. 

Allegheny Reproductive Health Center 

Located at 5910 Kirkwood St. in East Liberty, ARHC is one of the last independently owned and operated clinics in Pittsburgh. They offer “specialized gynecological care, abortion care, in-office and in-hospital surgical procedures, options counseling, services specialized to the LGBTQIA+ community, and the option for sedation for any services you need.”

Title IX Office

Located within the Office for Equity, Diversity and Inclusion, the Title IX office handles student reports of sexual harassment and assault. Their website hosts Pitt’s sexual misconduct policies and consensual relationships policy, among other resources. 

Crisis and Support Resources

The University maintains a list of hotlines and phone numbers that students can call at any time of the day in moments of emergency, including the RAINN (Rape, Abuse and Incest National Network) and Trevor Project numbers. 

Sexual Assault Facilitation and Education Peer Educators

SAFE is a group of peer educators who talk with students about sex and relationships and discuss ways to best support survivors and spread information about consent and bystander intervention. Organizations can request a SAFE presentation through its website.
Ryleigh Lord, News Editor
Ryleigh Lord is the head news editor at The Pitt News. She is a junior history and English writing major with an Irish minor. She also contributes to the culture desk, mostly to talk about the shows and movies she loves. In her free time, she's usually cheering on Arsenal WFC despite their best efforts to break her spirit. You can contact her at [email protected]

