Future of Pitt, Pittsburgh Brewing Company deal in negotiation

Since 1861, the city of Pittsburgh has enjoyed various beers from Pittsburgh Brewing Company, formerly known as Iron City Brewing Company. These include familiar classics such as Iron City Beer, I.C. Light, Mango I.C. Light and more.

On Aug. 26, 2020, Pitt Athletics and JMI Sports announced that they would partner with Pittsburgh Brewing Company. The contract — originally set to expire in four years — named I.C. Light the “Official Local Beer of the Pitt Panthers.”

Pittsburgh Brewing Company also became the sponsor of the I.C. Light Baseline Club in the Petersen Events Center. The company is the only local beer at all Pitt Athletics facilities and has in-venue LED signage at home football and basketball games and radio advertising on the Pitt Panthers Radio Network. The company is also able to use Pitt’s logo on promotional items.

Pitt fans can access the I.C. Light Baseline Club through either a season or a pay-as-you-go subscription. A season subscription allows purchasers to have a guaranteed loge seat for each home men’s basketball game. The pay-as-you-go subscription allows purchasers to have a standing room ticket and the ability to upgrade to a loge seat if it is not claimed by a season subscription holder.

To the companies, the partnership is a combination of two long-standing Pittsburgh traditions — Pitt Athletics and the Pittsburgh Brewing Company.

“There is nothing more Pittsburgh than cheering on the Pitt Panthers while enjoying an I.C. Light,” the Pittsburgh Brewing Company said upon signage of the partnership in 2020.

But the contract is set to expire on June 30, 2024. There are conflicting statements surrounding a potential contract renewal.

Katie Henningsen, a marketing and PR assistant for Pittsburgh Brewing Company, stated that Pittsburgh Brewing Company has already renewed their contract with Pitt.

“We actually renewed our contract with Pitt very recently,” Henningsen said, “and are very excited to keep this partnership going.”

However, Mike Meyer, vice president of sponsorship sales at Pitt Sports Marketing, provided a slightly different statement.

“We are currently in talks with [Pittsburgh Brewing Company],” Meyer said, “and have exchanged proposals on a four-year renewal, but we have not finalized this agreement at this point. [We] are hopeful that we reach an agreement in the next few months and will share those details once completed.”

Both Pitt Athletics and Pittsburgh Brewing Company failed to follow up for clarification on the renewal of their contract.

Despite the differing statements, Pitt Athletics and Pittsburgh Brewing Company made statements on the success of the partnership.

“As for the partnership, it has been mutually beneficial for both organizations,” Meyer said. ”And it has been very beneficial and exciting to work with [Pittsburgh Brewing Company] owner Cliff Forrest and [PBC] president Todd Zwicker. It is truly a great organization.”

Whether a contract has already been signed or is still in the works, Pitt fans can still enjoy the partnership throughout the rest of the 2023-24 Pitt Athletics seasons.