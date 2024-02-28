Pitt Day of Giving raises $2.4M, a slight increase from last year

These numbers were updated Wednesday morning at 1 a.m.

Pitt’s eighth annual Day of Giving took place on Tuesday, Feb. 27. The event, which is a mass-fundraising effort, lasts for 24 hours and aims to help different Pitt departments, organizations and clubs raise the most money possible in one day.

11,472 donors participated in the Day of Giving compared to 9,450 donors last year. In total, $2,466,611 was raised — almost a 0.2% increase from last year’s $2,405,864.

There are six different types of categories for clubs and affiliates to fundraise in — Areas of Greatest Priority, Schools and Colleges, Places, Experiences and More, Pitt Alumni Association, Pitt Athletics and Student Organizations.

Within the Areas of Greatest Priority is the General Scholarship Fund, Pitt Finish Line Grant Fund and the Student Emergency Assistance Fund, which is “distributed by the Provost to provide financial support to Pitt undergraduate, graduate and professional students with unanticipated and insurmountable expenses related to emergency situations.”

The Pitt Alumni Student Programs hosted a “PDOG Party” in Alumni Hall for participants to engage further in the day’s activities, including writing thank-you cards to donors and watching the men’s basketball game against Clemson.

Student organizations often receive a significant amount of donations through the Day of Giving, including the Catholic Newman Club, which won the Power Hour and got $1,000 extra in donations as a result. The Catholic Newman Club also placed first overall in the Student Organizations category with 572 gifts and $7,020 and will receive an additional $5,000 in donations for placing first.

Anne Norris, Catholic Newman Club secretary, said the donations will allow their members to “receive all [the] club’s offerings free of charge.”

“This campus ministry has reached and transformed so many students on this campus, so it is wonderful to see them be so willing to give back,” Norris said. “We will use these gifts to cover the expenses of our beloved faith and fellowship events, service opportunities, retreats and more.”

Pitt Rowing Club placed second in the Student Organizations category after raising $9,198 through 371 donations, which gave them an extra $2,500 in donations. A team member said the funds are a significant help for their student-athletes.

“We’re really incredibly grateful to the Pitt Crew community that showed up today to support the team,” the club member said. “With the funds raised today, we’ll be able to help maintain and repair our existing equipment and afford travel and competition entrance fees.”

Pitt Men’s Rugby Club came in third, with $4,385 and 355 donations. They received a $1,500 bonus.

Simon Krasner, the Men’s Rugby social media chair, said the club will use these funds for equipment such as jerseys and pads, as well as transportation for away games.

“We are so grateful to everyone who was able to donate,” Krasner said.

Pitt Nursing received $10,000 for placing first in the Schools and Colleges category, while Osher Lifelong Learning Institute organization received the same amount after winning the Places, Experiences and More category.

In the Pitt Athletics category, the Cheer, Dance and Mascot Championship Fund won an extra $6,000 for raising the most amount with $10,951 and the Alumni Association raised $32,720.57 in total. The African American Alumni Council Scholarship raised the most money out of the alumni associations with $18,471 in donations.