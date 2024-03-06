The Panther Crawl
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News
The University of Pittsburgh's Daily Student Newspaper

The Pitt News

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
The skyline of London, England.
Opinion | The best cities are walkable
By Anna Ehlers, Contributing Editor • 1:47 am
Pitt names winners of 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • 1:00 am
Oakland Zoo leaders reflect on season and upcoming tournaments
By James Carter, Staff Writer • 12:41 am
Review | Live-action ‘Avatar’ series brings needed representation, but falls short of the original
By Irene Castillo, Staff Writer • March 5, 2024
Opinion | Having a mixed music taste is amazing
By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist • March 5, 2024

Join our newsletter

Get Pitt and Oakland news in your inbox, three times a week.

TOP STORIES
The skyline of London, England.
Opinion | The best cities are walkable
By Anna Ehlers, Contributing Editor • 1:47 am
Pitt names winners of 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards
By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor • 1:00 am
Oakland Zoo leaders reflect on season and upcoming tournaments
By James Carter, Staff Writer • 12:41 am
Review | Live-action ‘Avatar’ series brings needed representation, but falls short of the original
By Irene Castillo, Staff Writer • March 5, 2024
Opinion | Having a mixed music taste is amazing
By Irene Moran, Staff Columnist • March 5, 2024

Pitt names winners of 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards

By Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor
1:00 am
The+Cathedral+of+Learning.
Kaylee Uribe | Senior Staff Photographer
The Cathedral of Learning.

On Feb. 28, Pitt announced the winners of the 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards. The awards honor Pitt faculty who have made meaningful contributions to the Pitt community through their teaching or research. 

There are 15 winners for 2024, each of whom receive $2,000 as a prize and a $3,000 grant for continuing their work. They will be recognized at the Faculty Honors Convocation, which will take place on April 5 at 3 p.m. in the Carnegie Music Hall. 

There are six awardees of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Research Awards, from disciplines in medicine, chemistry, engineering, philosophy and business. Five winners in the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Awards category were honored for their role in the classroom, including developing new programs and exemplary mentorship. 

The other four awardees won Chancellor’s Distinguished Public Service Awards. Their scholarship work was commended for addressing social justice issues within the community. 

Pitt sent a University-wide email on March 5 announcing the winners of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards. More details on each winner and their contributions can be found here
About the Contributor
Abby Lipold, Assistant News Editor
Abby Lipold is the Assistant News Editor for the News Desk. She is an English Nonfiction Writing major and is pursuing a BPhil in International and Area Studies. She has been writing for The Pitt News since January 2022. You can contact Abby at [email protected].
Support College Journalism - Click to Donate

The Pitt News
Email: [email protected] | [email protected]
Address: 434 William Pitt Union, Pittsburgh, Pa. 15260
Phone: 412-648-7980
Fax: 412-648-8491
© 2024 • FLEX Pro WordPress Theme by SNOLog in