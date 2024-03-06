Pitt names winners of 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards

On Feb. 28, Pitt announced the winners of the 2024 Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards. The awards honor Pitt faculty who have made meaningful contributions to the Pitt community through their teaching or research.

There are 15 winners for 2024, each of whom receive $2,000 as a prize and a $3,000 grant for continuing their work. They will be recognized at the Faculty Honors Convocation, which will take place on April 5 at 3 p.m. in the Carnegie Music Hall.

There are six awardees of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Research Awards, from disciplines in medicine, chemistry, engineering, philosophy and business. Five winners in the Chancellor’s Distinguished Teaching Awards category were honored for their role in the classroom, including developing new programs and exemplary mentorship.

The other four awardees won Chancellor’s Distinguished Public Service Awards. Their scholarship work was commended for addressing social justice issues within the community.

Pitt sent a University-wide email on March 5 announcing the winners of the Chancellor’s Distinguished Awards. More details on each winner and their contributions can be found here.





