The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Pitt Women’s Club Rugby and March Madness

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back with their first guest of the season. The two are joined by Liz Scabilloni, the back’s captain for Pitt women’s club rugby. Liz Scabilloni talks about her experiences getting involved with the sport, along with some of her favorite memories from this season. The three then quickly dive into March Madness and their hot takes on the world of sports.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts.

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlasov from Pixabay.