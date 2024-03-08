The Panther Crawl
The Pitt News Sports Podcast | Pitt Women’s Club Rugby and March Madness

Assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back for another episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast” where they are joined by Junior Liz Scabilloni, the back’s captain for Pitt Women’s Club Rugby, to discuss all things rugby.
By Jermaine Sykes and Matthew Scabilloni
March 7, 2024
Carrington Bryan | Staff Illustrator

On this episode of “The Pitt News Sports Podcast,” assistant sports editor Jermaine Sykes and senior staff writer Matthew Scabilloni are back with their first guest of the season. The two are joined by Liz Scabilloni, the back’s captain for Pitt women’s club rugby. Liz Scabilloni talks about her experiences getting involved with the sport, along with some of her favorite memories from this season. The three then quickly dive into March Madness and their hot takes on the world of sports.

This podcast is available on Spotify and Apple Podcasts. 

Audio edited by Julia Smeltzer.

Music by Anton Vlasov from Pixabay.
About the Contributors
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 75 articles as a member of the sports staff.
Matthew Scabilloni, Senior Staff Writer
