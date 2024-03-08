The Panther Crawl
Police blotter: Feb. 29 to March 6

By News Editors
March 7, 2024
Thursday, February 29 

A campus security authority reported a rape at the law school. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Petersen Events Center. 

Friday, March 1

A student reported their wallet missing at Trees Hall. 

Pitt police arrested one individual for false alarms to public safety and disorderly conduct at Allen Hall. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with an individual who had their wallet stolen. 

Saturday, March 2 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a demonstration sword at Trees Hall.  

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Lawrence Hall. 

Sunday, March 3 

Pitt police responded to UPMC Mercy Hospital to assist Pittsburgh police with a sexual assault.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued four students conduct referrals at Posvar Hall. 

Monday, March 4 

Pitt police responded to a fire alarm and issued two students conduct referrals at the Centre Plaza Apartments. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a wallet and keys. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with an assault. 

Pitt police assisted UPMC police with an assault. 

Tuesday, March 5 

Pitt police took a report regarding a harassment by communication at the Petersen Events Center. 

Pitt police arrested an individual at Sennott Square. 

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a hit and run of unattended property. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a missing tablet at Benedum Hall. 

Wednesday, March 6 

Pitt police took a report regarding a burglary at the Keystone Building.

