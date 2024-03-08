For the Plot | ‘Off Campus’ book review

In my first book review, where I reviewed “Misfit” by Elle Kennedy, I mentioned her previous series “Off Campus.” It only just now dawned on me that I never wrote about the “Off Campus” series, so I thought now would be the perfect time since I haven’t had the chance to read any new books during midterms. Kennedy recently released new cover art for this series, and you can find it on display at your local Barnes & Noble.

The “Off Campus” series takes place at Briar University. The series — which has four books — follows four different girls as they develop relationships with college hockey players who all live in the same house. The series is popular in the sports romance sphere of the reading community, but you don’t need a lot of knowledge of the sport to understand what is happening.

The main books in the series are “The Deal,” “The Mistake,” “The Score” and “The Goal.” Each of these books is considered a standalone so you don’t have to read them in order, but I would recommend it since there are a lot of recurring characters. There is an additional novella called “The Legacy,” which takes place after the four books. If you enjoyed the series, I would recommend reading the novella.

“The Deal”

“The Deal” dives into the intricate dance of relationships, college life and personal growth. At its core, the story revolves around two protagonists, Hannah Wells and Garrett Graham, who find themselves in an unlikely arrangement that challenges their preconceived notions about love and companionship.

Hannah Wells — a talented and independent musician — is focused on her studies and her music career, while Garrett Graham is the quintessential college hockey star, known for his charm and good looks. When Garrett needs help to pass a class that is crucial for his future in hockey, he strikes a deal with Hannah — she tutors him and he helps her catch the eye of her crush.

What begins as a simple arrangement quickly evolves into something more profound as Hannah and Garrett develop a genuine connection. Despite their differences, they find solace and understanding in each other’s company, navigating through life’s challenges together.

Kennedy skillfully weaves humor, romance and emotional depth throughout the narrative, creating a story that resonates with readers on multiple levels. As the characters confront their insecurities and past traumas, they discover the true meaning of love and friendship.

Out of the entire series, this book is easily my favorite because I think Hannah and Garrett have the best humor and the most authentic relationship. Reading this book transcended mere words on a page — it felt like living alongside them, experiencing every high and low of their journey. What sets “The Deal” apart is its ability to evoke genuine emotion. Garrett and Hannah’s relationship isn’t just a romance — it’s a visceral rollercoaster of laughter, tears and vulnerability.

Their shared moments of raw honesty and intimacy create a palpable bond that makes it impossible not to be drawn into their world. Throughout the series, their love story shines as the most compelling and realistic. It’s not about grand gestures or cliché tropes — it’s about two flawed individuals navigating life’s complexities together, learning, growing and loving each other fiercely. In a genre often saturated with predictable narratives, “The Deal” stands as a beacon of authenticity and depth, making it an unforgettable standout in my mind.

“The Mistake”

This novel explores themes of friendship, love and redemption. The story follows the lives of Logan and Grace, two college students who find themselves unexpectedly drawn to each other despite their vastly different backgrounds and personalities.

Logan is the quintessential bad boy on campus, known for his charm, good looks and carefree attitude. However, beneath his tough exterior lies a vulnerable soul struggling with the idea of his future. Grace, on the other hand, is a smart and driven young woman focused on her studies and future career goals. Despite their differences, the two are brought together by a series of events that force them to confront their deepest desires and fears.

As Logan and Grace navigate their budding relationship, they must also contend with outside forces threatening to tear them apart. From misunderstandings to personal demons, the couple faces numerous obstacles on their journey to happiness. Through it all, they discover the true power of love and forgiveness and learning to trust in each other and themselves.

Filled with steamy romance, witty banter and heartfelt moments, “The Mistake” is a rollercoaster ride of emotions that will leave readers swooning and eagerly turning the pages until the very end.

In my mind, this book was the most forgettable. I do believe that this book was good, but it is a tough book to follow after “The Deal.” It did have a lot of great romance and the characters are really easy to relate to and it was not the worst thing I’ve read, but it was also nothing spectacular.

“The Score”

This story focuses on Dean Di Laurentis, a cocky and charming player whose carefree attitude hides deeper insecurities. When Dean meets Allie Hayes, his best friend’s off-limits crush, he’s drawn to her in a way he’s never experienced before.

Allie is independent, driven while trying to navigate her path amidst the expectations of others. Despite her initial reluctance, she finds herself falling for Dean’s irresistible charm. As they embark on a no-strings-attached relationship, they both start to realize that their connection runs deeper than just physical attraction.

However, their relationship faces challenges as Dean confronts his fears and insecurities and Allie grapples with her own doubts about their future together. As they work through their relationship, they must confront their own vulnerabilities and learn to trust each other.

This book is definitely the steamiest of all the other books. Dean and Allie have an undeniable connection that makes you flip through the pages in a fury to get to what happens between them next. This book is my second favorite out of the whole series, and I think if you are looking for a sports romance with a lot of spice, this is the book for you.

“The Goal”

Kennedy turns her focus to Tucker “Tuck” Reynolds, the reliable goalie of the Briar University hockey team, and Sabrina James, a determined law student with dreams of a successful career.

At first glance, Tuck and Sabrina seem like an unlikely pair. Tuck is known for his easygoing nature and unwavering loyalty to his friends, while Sabrina is fiercely independent and focused on her studies. However, when a spontaneous one-night stand leads to an unexpected pregnancy, their lives become intertwined in ways they never imagined.

Kennedy’s portrayal of Tuck and Sabrina’s relationship is both heartfelt and realistic. As they navigate the challenges of impending parenthood and conflicting goals, they must confront their fears, insecurities and the judgment of others. Kennedy handles the topic of unplanned pregnancy with sensitivity and honesty, delving into the emotional complexities of the situation without shying away from the difficult decisions that must be made.

What sets “The Goal” apart is Kennedy’s ability to balance the romance between Tuck and Sabrina with the individual struggles they face. Tuck grapples with the uncertainty of his future and the responsibilities of fatherhood, while Sabrina confronts the pressures of society’s expectations and her own ambitions. Their journey is filled with ups and downs, heartache and triumphs, but ultimately, it’s their unwavering love and commitment to each other that shines through.

Overall, Elle Kennedy’s “Off Campus” series is a must-read for fans of sports romance. With relatable characters, all too real situations, sizzling chemistry and masterful writing, each book offers an escape into the world of college romance and friendship. Kennedy’s ability to blend humor, emotion and romance makes for a fantastic series and books readers will be eagerly turning pages for.

Rating:

3.8/5