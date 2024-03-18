Pitt athletics hit the road with an action-packed spring break

Pitt athletics had an action-packed break, as the Panthers competed across the country over this past week. Here is how each program fared.

Softball

Pitt softball (8-18, 0-6 ACC) continued to struggle over spring break. The Panthers began the break competing in the FGCU Spring Break Classic. On Friday, March 8, Pitt dropped both contests, losing 9-2 to Purdue and 5-0 to Western Michigan. The Panthers flipped the script on Saturday, defeating Purdue 9-1 and snapping a ten-game losing streak. Then they defeated the Broncos 6-2, splitting the series with both squads. For the series finale, the Panthers lost to Florida Gulf Coast 3-2.

On Tuesday, Pitt began a new losing streak as FIU bested the Panthers 3-1. Over this past weekend, Virginia Tech swept Pitt in convincing fashion, defeating the Panthers 18-0, 8-4 and 9-0 – twice using the mercy rule on the Panthers.

Senior infielder Kat Rodriguez had a few standout games over break. In the loss to Purdue, Rodriguez homered twice, scoring both Panther runs. She also had two three-hit performances against Western Michigan and Florida Gulf Coast. Sophomore outfielder Macy Hamilton also shined against Western Michigan, recording a career-high five hits.

Baseball

Pitt baseball (10-7, 1-5 ACC) began its break with a three-game series against No. 16 North Carolina. Despite three hard-fought battles, the Tar Heels swept the weekend series. In the first match, North Carolina outlasted Pitt 2-1. The Tar Heels claimed victory on a sacrifice fly at the bottom of the eighth. To secure the series win, North Carolina beat Pitt 7-4, fueled by a five-run seventh inning. In the series finale, the Tar Heels walked it off in the bottom of the tenth inning for a 6-5 victory.

The Panthers rebounded in their home opener against Akron, winning 13-8 in an offensive explosion. But Pitt unexpectedly lost 7-6 in the 10th inning against Youngstown State. To end the break, Pitt continued its homestand with a conference series against Boston College. The Panthers defeated the Eagles 12-5 in a convincing win. The Eagles countered, winning the next two games, 16-10 and 7-3 and claiming the ACC series win.

Senior infielder Tyler Bischke continued his breakout season. Against Boston College, Bischke had a four-hit and three-run performance in the 16-10 loss. Senior outfielder Dom Popa added some offensive support with five multi-hit games over the break.

Track and field

Over break, two Panthers competed in the NCAA Indoor Championships in Boston. Senior Foluke Olujide-Ajibade represented Pitt in the women’s weight throw, while graduate student Lydia Bottelier represented the Panthers in the pentathlon.

Olujide-Ajibade, the program record holder in the weight throw, placed 15th with a mark of 20.50 meters. Her efforts earned her a silver medal in the Indoor Championships. Bottelier’s weekend began with a personal best time in the 60-meter hurdles. The graduate student also found success in the high jump with 1.75 meters and shot put with 11.16 meters. Bottelier’s efforts earned her 4000 total points and a 13th-place finish.

Outdoor track and field opened their season on Friday, March 15th at the USF Alumni Invitational in Tampa. The Panthers looked for a successful start in events such as sprints, hurdles, high jump, discus and more.

Women’s Lacrosse

Pitt women’s Lacrosse (2-7. 0-4 ACC) dropped both of its contests on the road. The Panthers first played Duke in Durham, North Carolina. The Blue Devils won a close contest 13-11. Junior attacker Ava Washington had a team-leading performance, scoring five of the Panther’s goals. On Saturday, March 16th, No. 10 Virginia defeated Pitt 19-10. Junior attacker Sydney Naylor shined in the loss, netting five goals on six shots.

Women’s gymnastics

Pitt women’s gymnastics (7-11, 1-5 ACC) spent their break in Nashville, competing in the Kidney Care Gymnastics Championships. The Panthers’ score of 195.925 bested Talladega, but Maryland, Iowa and Georgia all outscored Pitt on the weekend.

The score marked Pitt’s third-best of the season. The Panthers’ best performance came on the floor when first-year Kaylee Larson, junior Jordyn Ewing and senior Jah’Liyah Bedminster posted scores of 9.825. Graduate student Ciara Ward had a team-high across events, with a 9.850 on the floor.