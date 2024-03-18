Opinion | Gossip is just a form of journalism

Differing opinions about the morality of gossip have stumped many about whether or not they should indulge in circulating certain information with others. This discourse has prompted many to cease their gossiping practices and question those who are frequent gossipers.

After pondering on these discussions I’ve decided that, ultimately, gossip is just news, and we are all journalists tasked with making our social circles more aware and up to date on current events.

I understand the concerns people have about gossiping, but they are sometimes misguided and due to irresponsible and inaccurate reporting. People often seem to confuse the art of gossiping with shit-talking or spreading rumors. Lying about others and attacking their character is not appropriate, but reporting what’s going on around you is an essential facet of human interaction and connection.

There is no moral superiority in abstaining from gossip. The act of sharing information is innate and necessary, and I shouldn’t have to feel shame about enjoying a little drama. I admire people’s noble attempts to clean up their casual conversations, but can’t get behind the notion that somehow gossip is fake or wrong. Wanting to disseminate and consume entertaining stories is natural, and it’s unproductive to demonize it. There isn’t anything shady or unauthentic about sharing real and accurate occurrences with friends.

What are we talking about if not the latest happenings? There has to be a form of communication that falls between small talk and deep conversation, and that is gossip. Connecting by talking about local news and mutual characters is often the most appropriate when you want to engage in medium-intensity communication.

I’ve heard time and time again about the risks of being friends with serial gossipers. How do you know they won’t turn around and gossip about you? Can you really trust your friends that gossip? My answer to these questions is that we simply have to accept those risks. My actions are equal to everyone else’s, and I don’t believe that I am above accountability. You can’t stop people from having their opinions, and attempting to censor your friends in order to protect your image is nearly impossible.

Being friends with a gossiper is fun as long as they keep everything on the up and up. I love to hear what’s going on, and some of my most enjoyable conversations are often with those who are not afraid to share their insights on the latest scoop. I aim to be a knowledgeable citizen and think it is important to engage with those who will notify me of necessary headlines.

With any sort of reporting, you should follow certain ethical guidelines. Don’t share extremely personal details that somebody told you in confidence, don’t baselessly criticize someone’s character or appearance, don’t spread information you know to be false and finally, be prepared to face any consequences that may come from your gabbing. These basic rules protect us all from the dangers that many associate with gossiping and help to manage everyone’s expectations when engaging in the act.

There are some things that people need to know and other things that don’t need to be shared. Knowing the difference is necessary to responsibly disclose information to others. We all have to analyze every situation individually and consider variables like who we’re discussing with and how sensitive the information is. Using discretion is always advisable in order to be thoughtful and intentional when gossipping. Also, make sure to take gossip with a grain of salt and scrutinize it appropriately.

I encourage you all to resume your gossip free of guilt, knowing that you are helping to keep your community well-informed and in the know.

