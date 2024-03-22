Pitt gymnastics prepares for first-ever ACC Championships

The last time the Atlantic Coast Conference sponsored a conference championship in women’s gymnastics was in 1984. Now, for the first time in 40 years, Pitt gymnastics (7-11, 1-5 ACC) will compete in its first-ever ACC championships in Greensboro, North Carolina, on March 23. Pitt will compete in a quad meet against ACC opponents Clemson, NC State and North Carolina.

During the regular season, the gymnastics team featured multiple Pitt debuts, including head coach Casey Jo MacPherson’s. During her first year as head coach, MacPherson has loved getting to know her team.

“I’m excited to have laid the foundation for what I want to achieve here [at Pitt],” MacPherson said. “And I get to do that with this group of women who are really committed and bought into what we’re doing and excited about putting Pitt gymnastics on the map.”

The Panthers’ 2023-2024 season featured quad and dual meets all over the east coast. The highlight of their season was the ACC home opener against North Carolina. The meet marked the first ACC victory for the Panthers and tied the third-highest score in program history with 196.525.

During her time at Long Island, senior Jah’Liyah Bedminster held the vault record at 9.875. Here at Pitt, the transfer biology major had her ACC debut against North Carolina with a 9.950 on vault and secured the first-place title overall. This was the first time a Panther had scored a 9.950 on vault since 2004. Bedminster posted a career-high on floor at the meet as well with a 9.9.

However, Bedminster was not the only gymnast on the team who made her mark during her Pitt debut. During the first meet of the season, the Keystone Classic, psychology major Emily Todd played a pivotal role in the team’s performance where they earned second place as a team. The first-year adapted to the collegiate environment fast and earned a 9.650 on beam.

“I watched [college gymnastics] a lot and I knew what I was expecting,” Todd said. “It’s definitely a very fun atmosphere.”

With the first ACC Championships looming around the corner, the team took some administrative steps to prepare for the new environment. The ACC Championships are raised on a podium, which means that all of the equipment is elevated. Fortunately, the team had a chance to acclimate to these circumstances this past weekend in Nashville at the Kidney Care meet where they competed on a podium for the first time.

Individually, to prepare for Saturday, the team is focusing on specific details for their events. By running drills to perfect the entry of her vault, Bedminster knows that the tiniest details matter when it comes to the team’s final score.

“Individually, I’m really focusing on details so I can get those tenths back that I need to help boost the team score,” Bedminster said. “And physically taking care of my body going to treatment and doing whatever I can do to be at my best ability.”

This Saturday will set the precedent for future ACC Championships in this program. The gymnasts are hoping to come out of the competition with some new personal bests. But ultimately, MacPherson wants the team to enjoy the opportunity.

“I just want us to take it routine by routine, event by event,” MacPherson said, “and enjoy every moment along the way. I think that would be a great day for us.”

The Panthers’ competition starts at 7 p.m. on Saturday where they’ll face three ACC foes. North Carolina State sits No. 1 in ACC standings so far with a 6-0 record. Clemson is No. 2, and Pitt and North Carolina sit at No. 3 and No. 4, respectively. Throughout the season, Pitt has faced Clemson and North Carolina State twice and fell short.

However, Pitt has a 1-1 record this season against North Carolina. For their first face-off, Pitt took the meet on its home turf. In their second meet at Chapel Hill, Pitt fell 196.125-196.650. The ACC Championships will be their third and final meeting for the 2023-2024 season.

Pitt is confident that it will end their season on a high note.

“The energy is definitely up there,” Bedminster said. “And we’re ready to go out there and kill it this weekend.”