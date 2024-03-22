Senate council discusses new provost, University updates

Senate Council President Robin Kear congratulated new provost and senior vice chancellor Joseph McCarthy at Thursday’s Senate Council meeting.

“Another congratulations to Joe McCarthy on becoming our next provost,” Kear said. “I think Joe is an excellent choice and I look forward to our continued partnership and shared governance.”

Senate Council met Thursday afternoon in 2700 Posvar Hall and over Zoom. At the meeting, they heard updates from Student Government Board, Staff Council and Chancellor Joan Gabel. They also discussed Zoom renewal for the University.

SGB President Ryan Young, also a member of the Provost Search Committee, extended his congratulations to Joseph McCarthy.

“We are thrilled to see Joseph McCarthy take on the role,” Young said. “We really hope to continue to work with him to improve Pitt.”

Gabel discussed progress on several search committees that aim to fill other vacant positions within the University, which include three deans, two leadership searches in the School of Engineering and School of Education and a chief financial officer.

Kear provided an update on the University’s Zoom renewal, which Faculty Assembly discussed at its March 7 meeting. This month, the University gave deans the option to renew or not renew Zoom for the 2024-2025 school year.

“After working with Faculty Affairs, Pitt is renewing the contract with Zoom,” Kear said. “The basic level of Zoom meetings will be status quo after July 1. The cost will be shared amongst the responsibility centers.”

Young provided an update on the progress of the General Education Task Force, which aims to reform general education requirements for undergraduate students across all schools at the university.

“This week we hosted a town hall with the provost’s general education task force,” Young said. “We heard from audience members about how they would like to see Pitt improve our general education requirements.”

Gabel discussed the eighth annual Pitt Day of Giving which took place on Feb. 27. Pitt Day of Giving allows community donors to donate to an area of the university that means the most to them. Areas include Pitt athletics, student organizations, places and experiences, Pitt alumni association, schools and colleges and areas of greatest priority.

“We had a record number of individual donors. 11,473 donors,” Gabel said. “We had alumni, faculty, staff and friends from around the world. 50 states, 25 countries and five continents, and $2.4 million.”

Young provided an update that detailed SGB’s recent happenings such as a reproductive rights convention, tenant town halls, a majors and minors fair and a women in politics panel.

Young also introduced SGB President-elect Sarah Mayer, a junior majoring in neuroscience and psychology who currently serves as the vice president of policy for SGB.

“I have happily known Sarah since freshman year, and she is actually the reason I joined SGB,” Young said. “I cannot think of a better student to step into this role next year.”

Staff Council President Lindsay Rodzwicz reported their recent highlights which include interviews for the Staff Council manager position, a regional Staff Council officers meeting and the development of a scholarship for children of Pitt staff members.

Bridget Keown, co-chair of the Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Discrimination Advocacy Committee, presented information about a university policy called “Assistance Animals, Therapy Animals and Pets.”

The policy aims to clarify which animals are permitted on campus while establishing procedures to address dual disabilities, such as accommodating individuals who may be allergic to assistance animals.

“This policy is based on existing university regulations, ADA regulations and other institutionalized policies where necessary,” Keown said. “[The policy] remains flexible enough to accommodate individual students’ needs and requests when those regulations do not extend far enough.”

Senate Council voted in favor of the policy at the meeting, following approval by the Faculty Assembly and the Equity, Inclusion and Anti-Discrimination Advocacy Committee earlier this month.