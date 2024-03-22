Police blotter: March 14 to March 20

Thursday, March 14

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a burglary at the 200 Block of Semple Street.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a city ordinance at 3900 Forbes Ave.

Pitt police issued one citation for violating a city ordinance on Meyran Avenue and Euler Way.

Pitt police arrested an individual on Elizabeth Street.

Friday, March 15

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with vehicles broken into and air bags stolen at the 3400 Block of Parkview Avenue.

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh police with a burglary at the 400 Block of Semple Street.

Saturday, March 16

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Sunday, March 17

Pitt police took a report regarding criminal mischief at Centre Plaza Apartments.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued one student a conduct referral in the Litchfield Towers lobby.

Monday, March 18

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Tuesday, March 19

Pitt police assisted Pittsburgh Regional Transit police with a harassment that occurred on a bus.

Wednesday, March 20

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Litchfield Tower A.

Pitt police took a report regarding a hit and run on Thackeray Avenue.