Pitt athletics has an up-and-down weekend

This weekend was up and down for Pitt athletics. Pitt squads saw major successes and multiple recognitions in swimming and diving and track and field. But the Panthers also faced devastating blows in baseball, lacrosse and softball. Here is how each team fared.

Pitt baseball started the weekend on a high note, defeating No. 13 Virginia Tech 7-6. But the Panthers had a rocky game on Saturday against the Hokies. There were five lead changes throughout the game, but the Hokies regained their lead in the eighth inning and ultimately took the game 6-5. Virginia Tech won the series two games to one.

Pitt men’s swimming and diving team competed in the final day of the 2024 Men’s NCAA Championships at the Indiana University Natatorium Saturday evening. Sophomore Cameron Cash placed ninth overall in the Platform Consolation Finals and was recognized with Honorable Mention All-American Honors. He earned 24 total points for his efforts.

Pitt track and field competed in the Raleigh Relays, the Texas Relays and the CMU Invitational this weekend.

The Panthers had seven top-10 program times, and notably, a new program mark at the Raleigh Relays. Junior Winnie Incorvaia set a time of 33:47.53 in the 10,000-meter race. This broke the previous program record, set in 2017 by Gillian Schriever.

The Texas relays saw eight personal bests and multiple top-10 finishes for the Panthers.

Finally, the CMU Invitational saw three Pitt event wins. First-year Taylor Forbes got first in the women’s triple jump, sophomore Jana Bruses took gold in the 100-meter hurdles and junior Caroline Rusinski won by over a minute in the 3,000-meter steeplechase.

Women’s lacrosse was bested by No. 6 Notre Dame 26-5. The Fighting Irish scored the majority of their points in the first quarter. Graduate student goalie Audrey Moran had 10 saves for Pitt, putting in a strong effort for the team.

Pitt softball started the weekend with a 2-3 loss to Louisville on Friday. But the Panthers responded later that day, defeating the Cardinals 9-4 in the second leg of a doubleheader for their first ACC victory of the season.

The Panthers fell to Louisville 9-0 on Sunday, dropping the season two games to one. The landslide started with no runs for the Panthers or Cardinals through the first four innings. Pitt succumbed to Louisville with seven runs in the fifth inning and two runs in the seventh inning.