Police blotter: March 27 to April 3

Wednesday, March 27

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a cell phone charger at Salk Hall.

Pitt police issued two citations for violating a city ordinance on Forbes Avenue.

Thursday, March 28

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Friday, March 29

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Sennott Square.

Pitt police assisted an “other agency” with a retail theft.

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Posvar Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Old Engineering Hall.

Saturday, March 30

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student and a fraternity conduct referrals at Delta Chi.

Pitt police issued one student a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Lothrop Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.

Sunday, March 31

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.

Monday, April 1

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a wallet at the Petersen Events Center.

Tuesday, April 2

Pitt police took a report regarding harassment and issued one student a conduct referral at Nordenberg Hall.

Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning.

Wednesday, April 3

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 200 block of McKee Place.

Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at Sennott Square.

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle at the Cathedral of Learning.

Pitt police assisted Whitehall Police with a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building.