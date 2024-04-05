The Panther Crawl
TOP STORIES
UPMC Magee-Womens Hospital in Oakland.
Research hub to discover new ways to diagnose and treat endometriosis
By Emily Handrahan, Staff Writer  • 8:56 am
Opinion | Ending rape culture demands intersectionality
By Livia LaMarca, Assistant Opinions Editor • April 4, 2024
Editorial | Respect press freedoms
By The Pitt News Editorial Board April 4, 2024
Carlton “Bub” Carrington declares for the NBA draft
By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor • April 3, 2024
Opinion | Do I hate women?: Navigating female main characters
By Danae Poteat, Staff Columnist • April 3, 2024

Police blotter: March 27 to April 3

By News Editors
1:23 am
Wednesday, March 27 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a cell phone charger at Salk Hall. 

Pitt police issued two citations for violating a city ordinance on Forbes Avenue. 

Thursday, March 28 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Friday, March 29 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Sennott Square. 

Pitt police assisted an “other agency” with a retail theft. 

A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Posvar Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Old Engineering Hall. 

Saturday, March 30 

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student and a fraternity conduct referrals at Delta Chi. 

Pitt police issued one student a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B. 

A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Lothrop Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Sunday, March 31 

Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log. 

Monday, April 1 

Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a wallet at the Petersen Events Center. 

Tuesday, April 2 

Pitt police took a report regarding harassment and issued one student a conduct referral at Nordenberg Hall. 

Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Wednesday, April 3 

Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 200 block of McKee Place.

Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at Sennott Square. 

Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle at the Cathedral of Learning. 

Pitt police assisted Whitehall Police with a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building. 
