Police blotter: March 27 to April 3

Wednesday, March 27
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a cell phone charger at Salk Hall.
Pitt police issued two citations for violating a city ordinance on Forbes Avenue.
Thursday, March 28
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Friday, March 29
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Sennott Square.
Pitt police assisted an “other agency” with a retail theft.
A campus security authority reported a drug law violation and issued two students conduct referrals at Posvar Hall.
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a bicycle at Old Engineering Hall.
Saturday, March 30
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student and a fraternity conduct referrals at Delta Chi.
Pitt police issued one student a citation for underage drinking at Litchfield Tower B.
A campus security authority reported a liquor law violation and issued one student a conduct referral at Lothrop Hall.
Pitt police took a report regarding a criminal mischief at the Cathedral of Learning.
Sunday, March 31
Pitt police reported nothing in the crime log.
Monday, April 1
Pitt police took a report regarding the theft of a wallet at the Petersen Events Center.
Tuesday, April 2
Pitt police took a report regarding harassment and issued one student a conduct referral at Nordenberg Hall.
Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at the Cathedral of Learning.
Wednesday, April 3
Pitt police assisted City police with a burglary on the 200 block of McKee Place.
Pitt police took a report regarding institutional vandalism at Sennott Square.
Pitt police assisted City police with a theft from a vehicle at the Cathedral of Learning.
Pitt police assisted Whitehall Police with a harassment by communication report at the Public Safety Building.