Opinion | I’m just a gloomy girl who likes gloomy weather

The Pittsburgh weather has been predictably unpredictable the last few weeks, leading many to complain about the “April showers” and yearn for the summer season. In light of these discussions and the hail we endured last week, I’ve thought about how much I love this so-called “gloomy” spring weather and wish it would last even longer despite the common opinion.

A lot of people enjoy a day or two of rainy weather because they get to stay indoors. This is arguably the best part of a rainy day, and it is an amazing feeling to grab a blanket and watch a movie or read a book with the background noise of rain and storms. Waking up to rain on my roof is one of the simple pleasures of life. I often crave that morning feeling.

While I know that the cozy draw of rainy weather is a pretty agreeable take, my more controversial opinion is that I don’t mind going out in the rain. From a light spit to a torrential downpour, I find myself enjoying the feeling of rain on my skin and the adventure of jumping over puddles. It’s freeing to embrace the rainy weather, and I sometimes forgo an umbrella when my schedule allows.

The atmosphere that this weather produces is also great at setting the tone for my day. Days at work and in class don’t seem as daunting when I don’t feel like I’m missing out on the outdoors. I love to feel comfortable outside of just my bed and think stormy weather creates that energy wherever I go.

I think I like rainy weather in the same way that I like listening to sad music. Even when I’m happy, it doesn’t bring me down. For most, sad music dampens their mood and ruins their energy. In my experience, because I enjoy that genre, it does the exact opposite. This is very similar to how I feel about gloomy weather. Despite the gray skies and darker ambience, because I love it so much, it ends up making me feel happy and calm.

Additionally, I think the language surrounding non-sunny weather conditions us to associate it with negative feelings. Instead of enjoying clouds and precipitation, we label it as “gloomy” and “bad” when warm weather is automatically “nice.” If we stopped focusing on these identifiers and instead let ourselves experience the joys of thunderstorms or a slight chill, we could work towards being more content with our supposedly less-than-ideal Pittsburgh climate.

I’m certainly not a warmth-hater, by any means. Anyone can appreciate a nice day without the concern of proper outerwear or the threat of forgetting your umbrella, but I sometimes find the heat and sun overwhelming when I experience it for too long. Too many sunny days in a row does the opposite to me of what it does for many others, making me grumpy and less likely to want to leave the house. This is very similar to what others report about how the rain makes them feel, so I can definitely understand their disdain.

I understand the drawbacks of the rain, having recently suffered the consequences of my own unpreparedness. I started to keep my umbrella in the pocket of my backpack to avoid unfortunate situations, especially with the temperamental weather in the Pittsburgh region. I also relate to those who report that extended periods of rain or bad weather can lower motivation and negatively impact mental health. When I’m feeling gloomy during a storm, I try to light a candle and drink tea to make the most of the aspects of rain that are enjoyable and homey.

Ultimately, I have a great time on rainy days and am dreading the scorching summer weather with minimal precipitation. I would urge you to practice behaviors that improve your mood, even during less favorable weather conditions, and try to have fun when you can. Maybe you’ll find yourself with some happy rain memories to draw upon when you’re feeling down about the weather.

Delaney Rauscher Adams wants more April showers. Reach out to her at [email protected].