Pitt men’s basketball lands FSU transfer Cam Corhen

By Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
12:55 am
AP Photo/John Minchillo
Pittsburgh head coach Jeff Capel works the bench during the first half of an NCAA college basketball game against Boston College of the Atlantic Coast Conference men’s tournament, Tuesday, March 8, 2022, in New York.

Pitt men’s basketball is starting early in the transfer portal this offseason, earning a commitment from Florida State sophomore forward Cam Corhen. Corhen entered the portal after averaging 9.4 points and 3.9 rebounds for the Seminoles.

Corhen gives the Panthers much-needed help in the frontcourt after the departures of junior center Federiko Federiko and redshirt junior forward Will Jeffress to the transfer portal. 

Corhen is already accustomed to success inside the Petersen Events Center, as he posted a career-high 25 points against the Panthers back in March. Corhen led the Seminoles in scoring seven times in 2023-24 despite starting in only 12 games. Corhen comes to Pitt with 60 games of experience under his belt. 

The Allen, Texas, native’s 6-foot-10 frame adds to a towering Panthers frontcourt. Pitt returns redshirt first-year center Papa Amadou Kante, who missed the entirety of the 2023-24 season with a leg injury. With Amadou Kante and Corhen, along with junior forwards Guillermo and Jorge Diaz Graham, the Panthers have four players in the rotation who stand at 6-foot-10 or taller. 

Pitt head coach Jeff Capel has had a lot of success in the transfer portal, landing Jamarius Burton, Blake Hinson, Nelly Cummings and Zack Austin all in the portal in years past. But Corhen brings something that none of these players have before him — experience in the ACC. 

With his experience within the conference and size, Corhen shouldn’t have a problem crafting a role in the Panthers lineup, and fans should expect to see him sooner rather than later.

The Panthers are nowhere near done in the transfer portal, and they shouldn’t be, as they have holes to patch up, including potentially losing a star player to the NBA. But this is a good start for Pitt as it looks to return to the NCAA tournament in 2024-25.

About the Contributor
Jermaine Sykes, Assistant Sports Editor
Jermaine Sykes is the Assistant Sports Editor for The Pitt News. He is a part of the College of Business and Administration class of 2024 and is double majoring in Marketing and Human Resources Management. He is also pursuing a Sports Management certificate and an Economics minor. He has written over 90 articles as a member of the sports staff.
